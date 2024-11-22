AREA15 Layoffs In The Midst Of Las Vegas Expansion

Not exactly the news you want to hear in the midst of an expansion, but AREA15 layoffs just went down.

Alien lifeforms are interesting and we don’t understand them very well. For example, AREA15 is in the midst of a big expansion, with plans of a whole entertainment “immersion” district, a hotel and more. AREA15 layoffs is not necessarily the headline you’d expect at the same time, but here we are.

AREA15 announced their Chief Operating Officer Dan Pelson has left the company (he “resigned”) and they have laid off an indeterminate amount of employees. (Side note: isn’t it interesting that the top level employee always “resign” and lower always get “laid off”?)

Why Are AREA15 Layoffs Happening?

Wait a second. Didn’t you just read that they are planning a major expansion? Why are AREA15 layoffs happening in the midst of growing? Here’s what they said in a statement:

“With next year’s launch of the expanded AREA15 District and the upcoming opening of multiple brand-new attractions, this decision supports AREA15’s vision and core strengths.” They went on to say they are focused on their more “in-demand” attractions, which sounds like some things are working better at AREA15 than others.

When the attraction initially opened, it made a huge splash. Especially with Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart. But in a city that is always evolving and highly competitive for the entertainment dollar, it should be no surprise that layoffs are happening.

Here’s hoping they get it together before Universal Horror Unleashed opens next year. The year-around horror attraction is making a big bet on the venue, and the genre.

Shawn Tempesta is the co-host of Aimee+Shawn on 102.7 VGS in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is also an Emmy award nominated television host. As a content creator for 102.7 VGS, Shawn writes about current events, education, funny and trending stories.