Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Unveils 2025 Concert Series with Ray Volpe, Sullivan King Headliners

Big names in music are coming to the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center (DLVEC) in early 2025. The venue has packed shows into its spring lineup, with tickets as low as $12.

Bass music star Ray Volpe kicks things off on Feb. 1st. He’s performing alongside Dion Timmer, TYNAN, and VRG. Tickets start at $29.99.

Sports fans can join the Biggest Big Game Bash Feb. 9. Anyone 21 and up can watch from private Mancaves or the Endzone Experience with free admission.

The Dream Asia Food Fest brings flavors to town February 14-16. Ninety vendors will serve up dishes while visitors experience Asian cultures through interactive workshops. Entry costs $12 for all three days.

The music continues March 7 when ATLiens shows up with Riot Ten, YDG, and the pair Beastboi B2B Mad Dubz. Later, Ganja White Night takes over March 21-22, showcasing their ‘SPROUTED’ album. Tickets cost $39.99 per day or $74.99 for both nights, the website states.

Sullivan King brings the noise on April 11, blending metal and bass alongside Layz B2B Kompany, Yookie, Grabbitz, and RZRKT. General admission is $34.99.

Spring ends on a tropical note with the Holo Holo Music Festival. UB40 and Steel Pulse deliver reggae hits April 26-27, with tickets starting at $104.

With 120,000 feet of outdoor space, the DLVEC hosts events throughout the year for all tastes and interests. Popular festivals like Reggae Rise Up and Jackpot fest have made the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center home. They’ve featured big names like bass legend Excision, DJ Diesel (AKA Shaq), and rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Get your tickets early and secure your seat for an unforgettable experience.