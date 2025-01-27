Eichel’s 58-Point Performance Puts Golden Knights Center in MVP Race

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 18: Jack Eichel #9 of the Vegas Golden Knights looks on against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on January 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jack Eichel has put up an impressive 58 points in just 46 games this season for the Hart Trophy race.

With 46 assists, he’s sitting fourth among NHL players while holding a strong plus-24 rating. His game has taken off since joining Vegas in 2021-2022.

Behind the scenes, his disciplined routine drives his success on the ice. “His preparation is the best in the game,” forward Ivan Barbashev told KTNV.

Despite a rough patch of 1-5-1, the Golden Knights are hanging onto their Pacific Division lead. They’re barely ahead of Edmonton by one point, but still showing the grit that earned them the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Bruce Cassidy, who coaches the Vegas Golden Knights, sees glimpses of his former Boston players in Eichel’s work ethic. That kind of dedication usually lifts the whole team’s energy, he said to KTNV.

While his 12 goals come from an 8.3% shooting rate – down from his 31-goal year – he’s fine-tuning his shot selection to pump up those numbers before playoffs.

No Golden Knight has placed higher in MVP odds. His current eighth place beats Mark Stone’s previous best of ninth, showing his value to oddsmakers.

Since coming over in 2021, he’s changed the team’s trajectory. Even now, as they hit some bumps, his leadership keeps them focused on another playoff push.

Through almost half the season, he’s been the driving force behind Vegas’s offense. Those 46 assists show how he makes everyone around him better.