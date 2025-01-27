Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Joe Keery Announces New Djo Album ‘The Crux’ and Tour

Author Kayla Morgan

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has announced a new album and some upcoming tour dates. The actor and musician, who records under the name Djo (pronounced “Joe”), will release The Crux on April 4 on AWAL. The album’s lead single, “Basic Being Basic,” is already out.

Keery co-produced the album with Adam Thein, recording it at New York’s Electric Lady Studios. This will be Djo’s third album, following 2022’s Decide and 2019’s Twenty Twenty.

Fans were surprised to learn that Djo, whose song “End of the Beginning” recently went viral on TikTok, is actually the actor behind Steve Harrington. Joe chose the name Djo to let listeners focus on the music instead of his fame. “What’s the most confusing way to spell my name? And that’s it,” he explained in an interview as reported by E Online.

He came up with the name late one night when uploading his first record to AWAL. “It was a last-minute decision,” he said. “And the rest is history.” Keery also mentioned being inspired by jazz guitarist Jean Reinhardt, who went by Django (pronounced “Jango”), and said he liked the idea of people hearing the music before linking it to his identity. He even compared the approach to Andy Kaufman’s alter ego, Tony Clifton.

“My main goal was for people to hear the songs for the first time—or maybe the first couple of times—without instantly knowing it’s the guy from Stranger Things,” Keery told Paste magazine. “I wanted them to listen with an open mind.”

Djo 2025 Tour Dates


02/06 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival
02/08 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/09 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/12 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
02/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/15 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival
02/16 – Perth, AU @ Laneway Festival
04/04 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/05 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
04/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex
04/23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
04/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
04/26 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/28 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/29 – Toronto, ON @ History
05/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/02 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/01 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia
06/02 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
06/03 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
06/06 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
06/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Poolen
06/11 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
06/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
06/15 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/16 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
06/18 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja
06/20 – Scheebel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/21 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival
06/23 – Paris, FR @ ELYSEE MONTMARTRE
06/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.

