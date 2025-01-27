Joe Keery Announces New Djo Album ‘The Crux’ and Tour

Stranger Things star Joe Keery has announced a new album and some upcoming tour dates. The actor and musician, who records under the name Djo (pronounced “Joe”), will release The Crux on April 4 on AWAL. The album’s lead single, “Basic Being Basic,” is already out.

Keery co-produced the album with Adam Thein, recording it at New York’s Electric Lady Studios. This will be Djo’s third album, following 2022’s Decide and 2019’s Twenty Twenty.

Fans were surprised to learn that Djo, whose song “End of the Beginning” recently went viral on TikTok, is actually the actor behind Steve Harrington. Joe chose the name Djo to let listeners focus on the music instead of his fame. “What’s the most confusing way to spell my name? And that’s it,” he explained in an interview as reported by E Online.

He came up with the name late one night when uploading his first record to AWAL. “It was a last-minute decision,” he said. “And the rest is history.” Keery also mentioned being inspired by jazz guitarist Jean Reinhardt, who went by Django (pronounced “Jango”), and said he liked the idea of people hearing the music before linking it to his identity. He even compared the approach to Andy Kaufman’s alter ego, Tony Clifton.

“My main goal was for people to hear the songs for the first time—or maybe the first couple of times—without instantly knowing it’s the guy from Stranger Things,” Keery told Paste magazine. “I wanted them to listen with an open mind.”

Djo 2025 Tour Dates



02/06 – Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival

02/08 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/09 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/12 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

02/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/15 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/16 – Perth, AU @ Laneway Festival

04/04 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/05 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/07 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/08 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

04/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/11 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/18 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

04/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex

04/23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

04/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

04/26 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/28 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/29 – Toronto, ON @ History

05/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/02 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

05/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/01 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia

06/02 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

06/03 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

06/06 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

06/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Poolen

06/11 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

06/13 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

06/15 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/16 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

06/17 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

06/18 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja

06/20 – Scheebel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/21 – Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 – Paris, FR @ ELYSEE MONTMARTRE

06/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

