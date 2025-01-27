Las Vegas Venues Roll Out Big Game Watch Parties with Huge Screens, Food Specials

Vegas hot spots just revealed their game-day plans for the Big Game.

Truly, the Big Game is a holiday in Las Vegas with plentiful watch parties, dinner promotions and tons of events happening throughout the city.

Leading the pack, HyperX Arena will open its doors to fans in its massive 30,000-square-foot venue, while Circa Resort promises stunning views on its 78-million-pixel screen.

HyperX kicks off at 1:30 p.m. Fans can watch all the action on the massive LED wall while enjoying drinks from the open bar during the game. This cutting-edge venue usually hosts competitive gaming events and performances.

Circa offers fans three different viewing areas. The highlight? Their main sportsbook screen. Want to catch the game poolside? Stadium Swim features a massive 143-foot diagonal HD screen. Groups of eight or more can book private rooms with unlimited drinks.

South Point opens at 10:30 a.m., free entry for anyone 21 and up. They’re serving up game-day favorites – from hot dogs to chicken fingers. Plenty of spots are available for those looking to place bets.

Ellis Island’s Front Yard is throwing an all-inclusive party for adults. Meanwhile, Fashion Show Las Vegas is hosting a four-day football celebration February 6-9, ending with a big game viewing party.

Need a drink? PT’s Taverns has specials starting at $3. At Silverton Casino Lodge, you can grab draft beers for $2.50, with food between $10-16.

Mexican food lovers can check out Más Por Favor for unlimited tacos and beer at $50, running 3-7 p.m. on February 9. SAHARA’s Chickie’s & Pete’s starts the fun at 2:30 p.m., showing the game on their fleet of 50-plus TVs.

Whether you’re watching your wallet or going all out, Vegas has something for everyone. Each place offers its own unique mix of food, drinks, and ways to watch the game.