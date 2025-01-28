Is Cardi B Trolling Fans With Wild New Piercing? ‘Do I Lie?’
Did Cardi B really pierce her butt crack? Well, according to Cardi herself, the answer is yes!
“Soooo …….I got my butt crack pierced,” she revealed on Monday on X.
Honestly, as someone who’s all about body mods—with 19 piercings myself, minus the extreme ones that just aren’t my vibe—I wasn’t exactly shocked. Cardi’s always been bold with her choices. But when she dropped that news, some fans thought she was trolling. Turns out, she wasn’t. She even came through with proof.
People were understandably skeptical until Cardi hit back with a close-up photo of what appears to be the piercing in question. “Do I lie?,” she clapped back. See the NSFW photo here.
Cardi’s piercing spree isn’t totally out of left field. While you might not see her rocking all the jewelry in her piercings these days, she’s no stranger to body bling—she’s had piercings in her ears, nose, lip, chest, belly button, tongue, and even her eyebrow.
It’s not the first time Cardi’s been upfront about her body. Back in October, she revealed on Instagram Live that she found out about her latest pregnancy while getting butt injections and fibrosis removal.
She initially thought the baby was conceived on Valentine’s Day, making her six or seven weeks pregnant, but a check-up revealed she was actually 17 to 18 weeks along. “I was like no f—— way, I only had sex one time this year,” she said.