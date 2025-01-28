Ice Cream Lovers, Get Ready For A Sweet, New Museum In Las Vegas

Ice cream lovers, rejoice! A new museum will soon take over a funky venue in Las Vegas, giving a sugary-filled option of entertainment for tourists and locals alike.

The Museum of Ice Cream is Vegas’ newest “experience’ that’s set to open in 2026, Eater reports.

Now you may be wondering. . . What does a “museum” dedicated to ice cream entail? Well, the Museum of Ice Cream is similar to Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart concept, which is also in Area15.

According to the museum’s website, “Museum of Ice Cream is not a typical museum; it’s an Experium! It’s a place free from distractions, expectations, and inhibitions. Created to celebrate creativity, passion, and innovation, you can learn about ice cream history while enjoying our ice cream-themed installations.”

Essentially, it’s a 30,000-square-foot space with different-themed rooms, ice-cream-inspired artwork, and of course a delicious ice cream buffet. It makes for perfect photo opportunities, and the Vegas location will be one of the largest in the world, The Las Vegas-Reiew Journal reports. It’s also an activity for any age, and kids 2 or under also get free entry.

The place features amazing attractions: jump into a sprinkle-filled pool, hop on a bright pink party bus, or check out a wedding chapel made of ice cream cake. This museum has found its perfect home inside the kooky lineup of Area15’s installations and attractions.

At other locations, there are bars and treats such as the famous ice cream hot dog. So, we can most likely expect a similar vibe for Las Vegas. Except, Sin City’s location will be done the Vegas way — bigger and better.

The Museum of Ice Cream has other locations in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami and Singapore.

Also, another interesting fact to point out is about the famous Sprinkle Pool. For some, the idea of diving into a plastic-sprinkled-filled pool can ring some bacterial alarm bells. However, the museum states on its website, “Museum of Ice Cream crafted nearly one hundred million antimicrobial, biodegradable sprinkles for our iconic Sprinkle Pool. We regularly clean them in our antibacterial sprinkle shower, ensuring a fresh and clean experience with every jump.”

This sweet addition brings something new to Vegas’s entertainment lineup. It’s another big step in Area15’s development as a destination spot. Opening times and ticket prices will be announced as we get closer to the 2026 launch. Year-round operation means people can visit whenever they want.