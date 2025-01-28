Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Ice Cream Lovers, Get Ready For A Sweet, New Museum In Las Vegas

Author Slone Terranella
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 06: The young guests enjoy activities during the God's Love We Deliver Young Hearts Friends Fest: Valentine's Party at the Museum of Ice Cream on February 06, 2024 in New York City.

Ice cream lovers, rejoice! A new museum will soon take over a funky venue in Las Vegas, giving a sugary-filled option of entertainment for tourists and locals alike.

The Museum of Ice Cream is Vegas’ newest “experience’ that’s set to open in 2026, Eater reports.

Now you may be wondering. . . What does a “museum” dedicated to ice cream entail? Well, the Museum of Ice Cream is similar to Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart concept, which is also in Area15.

According to the museum’s website, “Museum of Ice Cream is not a typical museum; it’s an Experium! It’s a place free from distractions, expectations, and inhibitions. Created to celebrate creativity, passion, and innovation, you can learn about ice cream history while enjoying our ice cream-themed installations.”

Essentially, it’s a 30,000-square-foot space with different-themed rooms, ice-cream-inspired artwork, and of course a delicious ice cream buffet. It makes for perfect photo opportunities, and the Vegas location will be one of the largest in the world, The Las Vegas-Reiew Journal reports. It’s also an activity for any age, and kids 2 or under also get free entry.

The place features amazing attractions: jump into a sprinkle-filled pool, hop on a bright pink party bus, or check out a wedding chapel made of ice cream cake. This museum has found its perfect home inside the kooky lineup of Area15’s installations and attractions.

At other locations, there are bars and treats such as the famous ice cream hot dog. So, we can most likely expect a similar vibe for Las Vegas. Except, Sin City’s location will be done the Vegas way — bigger and better.

The Museum of Ice Cream has other locations in New York City, Boston, Chicago, Miami and Singapore.

Also, another interesting fact to point out is about the famous Sprinkle Pool. For some, the idea of diving into a plastic-sprinkled-filled pool can ring some bacterial alarm bells. However, the museum states on its website, “Museum of Ice Cream crafted nearly one hundred million antimicrobial, biodegradable sprinkles for our iconic Sprinkle Pool. We regularly clean them in our antibacterial sprinkle shower, ensuring a fresh and clean experience with every jump.”

This sweet addition brings something new to Vegas’s entertainment lineup. It’s another big step in Area15’s development as a destination spot. Opening times and ticket prices will be announced as we get closer to the 2026 launch. Year-round operation means people can visit whenever they want.

5 Amazing Resorts For Families In Las Vegas

There are many resorts for families in Las Vegas. The days of Vegas being an adult’s playground still hold true. However, our city has opened its arms to giddy families who are looking for an escape to the desert.

Las Vegas can be a perfect family vacation — if you do it right. While dad — or mom — hits the craps table, the kids can go hang at an arcade, catch a movie or even ride a rollercoaster.

Many hotels also have shopping centers that can also absorb the attention of teens. For little kids, shopping may be a hard task. But, the cool experiences at the Forum Shops inside of Caesars Palace can turn mundane shopping into a spectacle of an activity. That’s the beauty of Las Vegas: The city turns regular things into magic.

The Criteria For Best Resorts For Families In Las Vegas

While concocting this list, we wanted to give you a unique list that doesn’t list your “run-of-the-mill” Vegas resorts. Honestly, everything on The Strip will be great. But, there may be some properties that shine more compared to others due to their amenities for families as a whole.

The resorts that made this list were judged based on the activities for children, activities for women, and activities for men. We also calculated affordability and the location of the resort as well. We also took into account the dining options available and what the non-gaming areas look like.

Should You Bring Children To Las Vegas?

Yes. You should.

According to CNN, Las Vegas is becoming one of the hottest spots for family vacations.

You may not believe it, but there’s more to Las Vegas than gambling. We have a rich Chinatown with a beautiful selection of cuisine and great restaurants. We have a rich array of outdoor activities like hiking at Red Rock, visiting Mt. Charleston, seeing the skywalk at the Grand Canyon, watching the beautiful rock formations at Valley of Fire State Park

Las Vegas is simply an amazing place for families, so here are five spots to help your booking process for the next vacation or thee next staycation.

  • 5. Silverton Casino Lodge

    Now you may be thinking “What?” for this option. But The Silverton is an amazing resort for families, and here’s why. The casino has a free mermaid show that captivates children and even teens. The mermaid swims happen Thursday – Saturday from noon until 8 p.m. On Sunday, the shows happen from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. There are also interactive stingray feedings that happen daily from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

    On top of this kid-friendly entertainment, the casino is located off The Strip. So, it’s a little bit more affordable than on-the-strip resorts. Despite the hotel being located off The Strip, there are a few shopping centers close to the Silverton like the huge Bass Pro Shops, which are usually adored by children. On top of that, the South Premium Outlets are about a 10-minute drive from the Silverton. The Strip is about 20-to-25 minutes depending on the traffic. It’s a hidden gem, and the Silverton Village always has fun activities and shopping events that are fun for mom and even dad. It’s not as busy compared to other Strip properties, and they cater to families. 

  • 4. New York-New York Hotel & Casino

    The New York-New York Hotel & Casino is another wonderful property for families. The resort is located right on The Strip, so it’s the quintessential spot for a Vegas vacation. The rollercoaster is a core memory for many children who live or visit Las Vegas. The rollercoaster is a bumpy one, but the memories made while riding this coaster are priceless. There’s also the famous Big Apple Arcade for kids and teens, which can catch the kiddos’ attention for a few hours.

    The shopping is a dreamscape for young children due to the famous Hershey’s Chocolate World. The Hershey store even has a part where you can personalize your own chocolate bars, and the “Statue of Liberty” inside of the Hershey store is made out of 800 lbs of pure chocolate.  It’s a major attraction for everyone in the family. Aside from the amenities that are part of the hotel, the New York-New York is close to Toshiba Plaza, which connects Park MGM, T-Mobile Arena and the New York-New York together. There are usually activations before, during and after events.

    The New York-New York is a fun, vibrant and buzzing property. You won’t get total peace and quiet, but you’ll get tons of entertainment.

  • 3. Tahiti Village Resort & Spa

    If you want to be transported away from the dry desert then you need to head to Tahiti Village Resort & Spa. This resort offers an immersive experience that transports you to the tropical beaches and oasis of Tahiti. This resort prides itself on being family-friendly and has a couple of epic amenities for the family. The pool and lazy river are stunning at Tahiti Village. There’s also an arcade and many children-friendly options for food. The spa has options for massages, facials and packages that are perfect for mom and dad.

    Tahiti Village Resort & Spa is also located off The Strip, but it’s close to the airport. The resort also hosts luaus during the summer and they sprinkle in other entertainment options like mermaids swims where your children can learn how to swim with a mermaid tail — how amazing!

     

  • 2. Park MGM

    This is another stunning property right on The Strip. Park MGM is one of the only non-smoking hotels/casinos on The Strip, so this is a major reason why we wanted to add this place to our list. Eatly is a fun experience for the entire family as well. Eatly is basically a huge food court that transports you to the open-air markets in Italy. There are options like Italian street food, fresh deli meats, pizza, authentic pasta, seafood and so much more.  However, you can’t forget the delectable sweets like fresh gelato and Italian pastries that are available for a sweet treat.

    Park MGM is also right across the M&M’S Las Vegas store and the Coca-Cola store, which are must-visits when you come to Vegas. The Toshiba Plaza is also right by Park MGM, and the Hello Kitty Cafe is also located on Park MGM’s property.

    Park MGM also has amazing shows that are simply over-the-top in the best way. Dolby Live has incredible sound even if you’re sitting in nosebleed sections. Overall, this is a great and classy property for any family who is visiting Vegas or having a family staycation.

  • 1. Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino |

    Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is the last property on our list. Now, you may be surprised the Circus-Circus didn’t make the list. But listen, we recommend visiting Circus-Circus’ Adventuredome, which is the theme park inside of the hotel, with the kids.

    We chose Mandalay Bay because of the location, its calm yet busy energy, and the plethora of activities to do on the resort property. The famous Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay is iconic, and the Mandalay Bay Beach features a lazy river, hot tubs, and multiple pools. It’s also in a great location because it’s within walking distance of the Excalibur and the Luxor, which are must-see properties when you come to Las Vegas. If you stay at Mandalay there will be endless amounts of activities to participate in and food to eat. 

Get The VGS' Very Good Vibes Newsletter In Your Inbox

Have the latest celeb and music gossip, local news stories, fun games, contests, and more delivered to your inbox.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Slone Terranella
Category:
Tags:
,,

More Local News

Load More