Rihanna Celebrates 9 Years of ‘Anti’: But Fans Just Want A New Album
It’s been almost a whole decade since Rihanna blessed us with a new album. On Tuesday (Jan. 28), she celebrated nine years since dropping her iconic Anti.
To celebrate the occasion, she posted a steamy montage of music videos and performance clips from that era, set to Anti’s opening track, “Consideration” featuring SZA. “happy ANTIversary,” the Fenty queen wrote, adding a red balloon emoji.
Fans, of course, flooded the comments, all pretty much asking the same thing: “Where’s the album, RIH?!“
“BUT WHERE’S THE NEW ALBUM RIH?! @badgalriri Can we get a piece pleeaassseeee,“ one person begged.
“She actually remembers us lol,“ another joked.
And someone else summed up what a lot of people were thinking: “I bet everyone thought RiRi was releasing new music…..not.“
Packed with hits like “Work,” “Kiss It Better,” and “Love on the Brain.” But since then? RiRi has kept us waiting, only popping up for a few collaborations and singles—like “Born Again” and “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
Still, she hasn’t completely shut the door on new music. Over the years, she’s dropped plenty of hints that something is in the works. In April, she told Interview she had “a lot of visual ideas” for her next album but no songs to match, adding, “Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make.”
Then in June, she admitted she was “starting over” on the album. “I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside, and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start — give me a second!”