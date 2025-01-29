Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Las Vegas is the place to be this weekend, with extraordinary events and activities to suit every taste. The city offers endless ways to make unforgettable memories, from live performances and unique experiences to thrilling attractions. Whether you’re a fan of music, history, or panoramic views, these events promise excitement and entertainment for visitors and locals alike.

Tears for Fears Concert at Fontainebleau

  • What: Tears for Fears Concert
  • When: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. (additional shows Feb. 5 and 7, 2025)
  • Where: Fontainebleau, 2777 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
  • Cost: Tickets start at $69

Experience an unforgettable evening with Tears for Fears at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau. Following the overwhelming success of their sold-out 2024 shows, this legendary band, renowned for iconic hits such as “Shout” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” returns for an extended run. Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out.

Neon Museum

  • What: The Neon Museum: History Brought to Light
  • When: Daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Where: The Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. N.
  • Cost: Adult $25; Child (7-17) $12.50; Under 6 Free; Military, Senior, Student, and Veteran $20; Museums For All (SNAP recipients up to four tickets per card) $3

The Neon Museum houses a stunning collection of iconic Las Vegas signs showcasing the city’s history and character. Enhance your visit with the “Brilliant! Jackpot” immersive experience, an audiovisual spectacle by artist Craig Winslow that reanimates classic signs with dazzling lights and sounds. Available as an add-on to the Evening Admission, this must-see attraction adds even more sparkle to an already memorable journey through Las Vegas history.

High Roller Observation Wheel

  • What: High Roller Observation Wheel
  • When: Daily from 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday
  • Where: High Roller Observation Wheel at The Linq, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. S.
  • Cost: Tickets start at $10, with Anytime and Day passes available

The High Roller Observation Wheel is a 30-minute ride featuring a breathtaking perspective on Las Vegas. Standing at 550 feet, it’s the world’s tallest observation wheel. Each cabin is climate-controlled, ensuring a pleasant journey no matter the season. Opt for the Happy Half Hour package, which includes an open bar inside your cabin.

Other Weekend Events

Las Vegas is buzzing with entertainment this weekend, offering something for everyone. Here are some exciting weekend activities.

