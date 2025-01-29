Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Las Vegas is the place to be this weekend, with extraordinary events and activities to suit every taste. The city offers endless ways to make unforgettable memories, from live performances and unique experiences to thrilling attractions. Whether you’re a fan of music, history, or panoramic views, these events promise excitement and entertainment for visitors and locals alike.

Tears for Fears Concert at Fontainebleau

What: Tears for Fears Concert

Tears for Fears Concert When: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. (additional shows Feb. 5 and 7, 2025)

Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. (additional shows Feb. 5 and 7, 2025) Where: Fontainebleau, 2777 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Fontainebleau, 2777 Las Vegas Blvd. S. Cost: Tickets start at $69

Experience an unforgettable evening with Tears for Fears at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau. Following the overwhelming success of their sold-out 2024 shows, this legendary band, renowned for iconic hits such as “Shout” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” returns for an extended run. Tickets are on sale now and are expected to sell out.

Neon Museum

What: The Neon Museum: History Brought to Light

The Neon Museum: History Brought to Light When: Daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Daily from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: The Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. N.

The Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. N. Cost: Adult $25; Child (7-17) $12.50; Under 6 Free; Military, Senior, Student, and Veteran $20; Museums For All (SNAP recipients up to four tickets per card) $3

The Neon Museum houses a stunning collection of iconic Las Vegas signs showcasing the city’s history and character. Enhance your visit with the “Brilliant! Jackpot” immersive experience, an audiovisual spectacle by artist Craig Winslow that reanimates classic signs with dazzling lights and sounds. Available as an add-on to the Evening Admission, this must-see attraction adds even more sparkle to an already memorable journey through Las Vegas history.

High Roller Observation Wheel

What: High Roller Observation Wheel

High Roller Observation Wheel When: Daily from 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday

Daily from 12:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1:30 a.m. Friday through Sunday Where: High Roller Observation Wheel at The Linq, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

High Roller Observation Wheel at The Linq, 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. S. Cost: Tickets start at $10, with Anytime and Day passes available

The High Roller Observation Wheel is a 30-minute ride featuring a breathtaking perspective on Las Vegas. Standing at 550 feet, it’s the world’s tallest observation wheel. Each cabin is climate-controlled, ensuring a pleasant journey no matter the season. Opt for the Happy Half Hour package, which includes an open bar inside your cabin.

Other Weekend Events

Las Vegas is buzzing with entertainment this weekend, offering something for everyone. Here are some exciting weekend activities.

Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour: Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at Encore Theater at Wynn, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. at Encore Theater at Wynn, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S. Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas: Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Park MGM, 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) at Park MGM, 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. S. Aquarium & Mermaid Swims: Open 24/7 with interactive stingray feedings at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Mermaid Swims from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at Silverton Casino & Lodge, 3333 Blue Diamond Road

