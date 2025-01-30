Hellmann’s Reunites When Harry Met Sally Stars with Sydney Sweeney for Super Bowl Ad

Hellmann’s is kicking off Super Bowl commercial season early. They recreated the famous diner scene from When Harry Met Sally (1989), where Sydney Sweeney delivers the classic line, “I’ll have what she’s having.” The original scene starred Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, and fans recently got excited when the two actors posted a picture together on social media. Their caption hinted at a reunion for something “iconic,” leading many to hope for a When Harry Met Sally sequel.

Instead of a sequel, the duo reunited for a Hellmann’s mayonnaise Super Bowl ad. They spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the experience. Billy Crystal, now 76, reflected on how groundbreaking the film was at the time, saying that no movie had ever tackled such a bold conversation before.

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal are back at Katz's Deli for a Hellman's Super Bowl commercial and breaking down THAT hilarious scene from 'When Harry Met Sally.' 😂 pic.twitter.com/X1H3TrwiXT — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 29, 2025

Meg Ryan shared that the famous diner scene has followed her for years, but she doesn’t mind since the movie holds a special place in people’s hearts:

“It used to be a lot, actually. It used to be anytime I went out to lunch or dinner… the fact that the scene, or this movie, is endeared to people is a gift.”

