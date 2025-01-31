Buffalo Wild Wings Promises Free Wings If Super Bowl Goes to Overtime

In an exciting promotional offer, Buffalo Wild Wings will give away six free wings to everyone in the U.S. if Super Bowl LIX between Kansas City and Philadelphia goes into overtime.

The restaurant’s offer is available February 26, between 2 and 5 p.m. Visitors can choose between traditional or boneless wings, whether dining in or grabbing takeout.

“For us at B-Dubs, it’s all about the thrill of the game, and we’re pumped to give all football — and wing — fans another chance at scoring big, no matter who they cheer for,” said Tristan Meline to Today.

Last year, the company followed through and gave away an impressive 2.5 million wings when Super Bowl LVIII went into overtime.

NFL star Jason Kelce shared his excitement about the deal. “This is absolutely insane, now I’m rooting for overtime!!” Kelce told Today.

News about the 2025 overtime promotion took off on X after being mentioned on the “New Heights” podcast, where Jason and Travis Kelce talk football.

The restaurant chain has kept this promotion going for seven years straight. There’s no need to buy anything – just stop by a participating location to get your free wings.

Keep in mind – you’ll have to come in person. The offer isn’t available for delivery orders, so be sure to plan your visit during the promotion hours.

