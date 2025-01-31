One Direction May Reunite at Brit Awards to Honor Late Bandmate Liam Payne

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan of One Direction attend the BBC Music Awards at Genting Arena on December 10, 2015 in Birmingham, England.

One Direction may come together at the 2025 Brit Awards to remember Liam Payne on March 1. Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31 in October 2024. The planned tribute at London’s O2 arena will blend live performances with personal memories, accompanied by a full orchestra.

Payne tragically died in a devastating balcony fall at his Buenos Aires hotel. Police later charged five individuals following their investigation.

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik were last seen together at Payne’s funeral. The group hasn’t been on stage together since they went their separate ways back in 2016.

Though full plans aren’t confirmed yet, Retro Pop Magazine sources say, the Brit Awards means a lot. “Liam loved the BRIT Awards and attended and performed many times over the years, both with One Direction and as a solo artist, and will forever be part of the show’s history.”

Inside the sprawling O2 arena, organizers hope to craft something special. They’re exploring ways to showcase Payne’s impact on music and his devoted fanbase.

Discussions continue between event organizers and the artists to nail down the specifics.

His sudden death sparked fan action. They launched “Liam’s Law,” calling for improved mental health support in the music industry.