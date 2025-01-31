SNL Celebrates 50 Years with Star-Studded Live Concert & Anniversary Special
Saturday Night Live is taking the party from Studio 8H to Radio City Music Hall with a massive three-hour, live-streamed concert on Feb. 14 to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
Hosting the night is none other than Jimmy Fallon, with a star-studded lineup featuring Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, Backstreet Boys, and Post Malone. But that’s just the beginning—Mumford & Sons, Jack White, David Byrne, Robyn, Eddie Vedder, DEVO, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Jelly Roll, the B-52s, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and the Roots are also set to hit the stage, with even more surprises to come.
Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson are calling the shots as executive producers of the Homecoming Concert, which will stream live on Peacock on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET. Superfans can also catch it on the big screen at select Imax theaters in Regal Cinemas across California, Pennsylvania, Texas, New York, and Florida—free tickets for those screenings will be up for grabs soon.
And the fun doesn’t stop there! Just two days later, the celebration continues with the SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a three-hour live event airing Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. This is all part of a full-blown SNL birthday bash, which also includes NBC’s four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night and the music-focused special Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music, from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Oz Rodriguez.