Tights with Open-Toe Sandals Take Over Paris Haute Couture Week 2025

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 28: Dua Lipa attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 28, 2025 in Paris, France.

In a move that caught fashion experts off guard, the combo of tights and open-toe sandals ruled Paris Haute Couture Week 2025 from January 27 to January 30.

Celebrities filled the Chanel show to see this edgy look. Models grabbed attention in peplum jackets while showing off their creative footwear pairings. The front row was abuzz as guests rocked this bold combination.

Moving past traditional rules, this trend breaks down the line between summer and winter fashion. Style experts now embrace pairing sandals with cozy legwear – a complete flip from previous standards.

The style brings back touches of ’60s elegance. But new techniques solve old problems, like hiding those annoying seams that used to make wearing tights with sandals awkward.

Two celebrities owned the spotlight in Paris. Dua Lipa turned heads in all black, finished with an eye-catching bow. Meanwhile, Lily-Rose Depp paired strappy sandals with dark tights.

For Depp, the evening was extra special. She shared the moment with her mom Vanessa Paradis, a longtime Chanel friend. Each showed their unique style at the event.

As fashion weeks begin around the globe, this Paris event points to what’s next. While dramatic shapes got attention, the tights-and-sandals look was the real winner, showing where spring fashion is headed.

Retailers are now selling coordinated tights and sandals sets. It’s different from the old approach of marketing these items for separate seasons.

This change shows how fashion keeps evolving. What people used to avoid is now celebrated by top designers and celebrities alike, showing how completely style views can change.