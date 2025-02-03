David Guetta Announces Exclusive 2025 ‘Bleau Era’ Residency at Fontainebleau Miami and Las Vegas

David Guetta attends The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England.

DJ David Guetta begins his North American run at Fontainebleau venues next spring. Starting March 21, 2025, fans can experience his high-energy shows in Miami Beach and Las Vegas through 2027.

His opening night kicks off at LIV Miami Beach, followed by LIV Las Vegas the next evening. The current lineup includes 14 dates, with additional shows likely to be added.

The Miami Beach property boasts 1,504 rooms, while its Vegas sister location spans across the Strip with 3,644 rooms and casino space.

“I’m looking forward to starting a new chapter this year and bringing new music, new experiences, and of course, unforgettable moments to my shows. We’ll have an amazing time together!” said Guetta to Vegas Prime.

The French DJ’s numbers are impressive – 75 million monthly Spotify listeners and over 50 billion streams. He’s earned two Grammy awards and has collaborated with mega-stars from Rihanna to Justin Bieber.

At LIV Las Vegas, Guetta will rock Friday nights from March 22 through May 31. He’ll throw in a special Sunday performance on May 25, with the season wrapping up on November 22.

Savvy guests can grab VIP packages with their bookings, saving 35% on room rates. Show tickets will be available on the venues’ website shortly.

The deal brings together an EDM powerhouse with two premier venues. Fontainebleau Development’s Jeffrey Soffer credits Guetta’s star status as crucial to making it happen.

David Grutman of Groot Hospitality thinks it’s a perfect match. “LIV is known as the stage for the top DJs and performers – it’s the perfect partnership,” he stated.

Vegas shows run weekly in Spring 2025: March 22, 29; April 5, 12, 19, 26; May 3, 10, 17, 24, 25, 31.