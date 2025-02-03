From Prison to Stardom: Jelly Roll’s Remarkable Journey to Music Fame and Fortune

Nashville’s Jason DeFord – better known as Jelly Roll – went from selling mix tapes from his car to building up $12 million in 2025. He now pulls in up to $2 million per show, which is worlds apart from his rough beginnings.

He’s created over 100 songs across 40 albums. After getting out of prison, he sold mix tapes from his car until he broke through with “Ballads of the Broken” in 2021. His first time playing the Grand Ole Opry was a game-changer.

At 16, police caught him with weed and slapped him with aggravated robbery charges. This landed him a year in prison plus seven years probation. Between the ages of 14 and 25, he cycled in and out of jail.

These days, DeFord pulls in about $3 million yearly from music and packed concerts. He sells out huge venues like Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Still, his record follows him around. He struggles with international travel and can’t get approved for housing. Insurance companies won’t work with him, and some charities turn him away.

“Save Me” kicked off his country music success, earning three CMA Award nominations and putting him in talks for a Grammy. His music blends raw country with rock elements and alternative vibes.

Before making it big in country, he cut his teeth in hip-hop, working with Lil Wyte and Haystak. His early songs made small waves on the charts.

Now, he invests in Nashville jail programs, helping set up job training and a recording studio for young inmates. He’s trying to give kids the opportunities he never had while locked up.