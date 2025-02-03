Lady Gaga Surprises Fans with New Song ‘Abracadabra’

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga shocked fans at the 2025 Grammy Awards by debuting a brand-new song and music video from her upcoming album, Mayhem. Instead of performing during the main event, she premiered “Abracadabra” in a surprise commercial break appearance. The video opened with a dramatic nod to the Grammys as Gaga declared, “The category is dance… or die.”

The fast-paced track brings back the dark pop sound that made Gaga famous in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Fans on social media quickly reacted with excitement. One user on X wrote, “lady gaga weird again??? REAL POP MUSIC IS BACK,” while another called it “the best Lady Gaga single on first listen since G.U.Y.” from 2013’s ARTPOP.

Hints about “Abracadabra” had surfaced earlier, though the title wasn’t officially revealed until the Grammys. When Gaga announced last week that Mayhem would drop on March 7, eagle-eyed fans noticed the word “Abracadabra” hidden in the background of the teaser video.

At first, the song and video weren’t available online right after the TV debut, but Gaga reassured fans on social media that they would be live within minutes. About 20 minutes later, “Abracadabra” appeared on YouTube and streaming platforms.

The music video showcases a dance battle between two sides of Gaga—light and dark. She and her dancers, mostly dressed in white, shift into a crimson aesthetic at key moments, matching the song’s lyrics about a “lady in red.” Gaga co-directed the video with Parris Goebel and Bethany Vargas, while Goebel also helped choreograph a massive team of 40 dancers. The styling and costumes, designed by Peri Rosenzweig and Nick Royal, include a striking upcycled white cape made from vintage wedding dresses.

Despite using a commercial break to debut “Abracadabra”, Gaga didn’t skip out on performing during the main show. Earlier in the night, she teamed up with Bruno Mars to sing “California Dreamin’”, a tribute to Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires in early January.

With “Abracadabra” already being called the “song of the decade” by fans, Gaga’s return to her signature style has clearly struck a chord. Mayhem is set to drop on March 7.

