Las Vegas Motor Speedway President Chris Powell Announces Retirement After Transformative Leadership

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 26: Chris Powell, president and general manager, Las Vegas Motor Speedway speaks during NASCAR West Coast Media Day at Hyde Bellagio at Bellagio on January 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After running Las Vegas Motor Speedway since 1998, Chris Powell will retire as President and General Manager on March 31, 2025. His final event will be the Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race weekend from March 14 to 16.

Powell’s leadership brought big improvements to the track over the years, including adding a second NASCAR Cup Series race and creating the popular Neon Garage, where fans can get closer to drivers and crews.

“Our success through the years has not been about one person, but rather the incredible commitment displayed by my teammates through the years,” said Powell to Las Vegas FOX5. “I’m certain my successor will receive the same kind of support.”

During his time, the speedway added The Strip at LVMS – making way for new racing events. In a smart move that worked well, Powell brought the Electric Daisy Carnival to the venue, helping it grow beyond just racing.

Powell has helped the Las Vegas region’s economic development with his role, generating more than $6 billion. His achievements landed him in the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Marcus Smith, President and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, praised the retiring leader: “Las Vegas Motor Speedway has been a worldwide entertainment destination and a crown jewel for Speedway Motorsports for the past 25 years, and I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to Chris for his exceptional leadership.”

Working alongside Founder Bruton and Marcus Smith, Powell helped make the track a premier racing destination. He thanked both men for helping push what was possible at a race track.

Now, he’s looking forward to spending his retirement with his family.