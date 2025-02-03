4 Las Vegas Restaurants Voted ‘Most Romantic’ in America

Walking around Las Vegas with the person you love is truly an amazing experience.

Perhaps it’s the allure of Vegas history, the romantic stories of mobsters and their wives, or the amount of passion that wafts through the atmosphere. After all, Vegas is the wedding capital of the world—you’re almost guaranteed to cross paths with a newlywed couple celebrating their big day at one of the city’s iconic resorts.

But Vegas isn’t just about quickie weddings and grand ceremonies. It’s also home to some of the most romantic dining experiences in the country. In fact, four Vegas restaurants have just been named among the most romantic in America.

OpenTable’s Top 100 Romantic Restaurants List Names 4 Vegas Spots

Every year, OpenTable publishes an article that compiles the most romantic restaurants across the United States of America. According to the article, OpenTable analyzes reviews and metrics when creating this list.

Four restaurants in Las Vegas have made the list, promising to transport you and your partner to a romantic meal. These four spots are Delmonico Steakhouse, Piero’s Italian Cuisine, Top of the World and Eiffel Tower Restaurant.

Delmonico Steakhouse

Located inside the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino, Delmonico Steakhouse is the quintessential Valentine’s Day option. It’s the epitome of a classic steakhouse and is inspired by Chef Emeril Lagasse’s New Orleans roots, the website states.

Some of the menu’s highlights include: Creole-boiled Gulf Shrimp Cocktail, Glacier 51 Chilean Sea Bass, Roasted-Cornbread Stuffed Jidori Chicken and a plethora of Creekstone Farms prime meat like 100% Japanese Wagyu, New York Strip and so much more.

Piero’s Italian Cuisine

Piero’s is a staple in Las Vegas. The address is 355 Convention Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109, and it’s truly a restaurant that transports you to old Vegas.

We recommend the Truffle Cream Orecchiette, which has prosciutto, English peas, garlic, Boursin, and parmesan. The Short Rib Pizzaiola is divine (contains sweet peppers, Cipollini onions, pepperoncini). And we urge you to try any of the steaks with the iconic parmesan and roasted garlic crust.

Top of the World

This is another restaurant that’s well known for its romantic and sensual atmosphere. The steakhouse is located at the very “top” of The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower.

The Wild Mushroom soup is creamy, hearty and delicious. The Sticky Korean Short Ribs are sweet, tender and a perfect appetizer. The Top of the World Surf & Turf is definitely an expensive treat, but it’s so worth it.



