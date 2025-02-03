Las Vegas Valentine’s Extravaganza: Pop-up Weddings, Celebrity Concerts, and Romantic Dining

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Runners take part in a mass wedding ceremony during the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon and 1/2 Marathon on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas offers several enticing ways to celebrate love with your significant other this Valentine’s season at popular destinations along the Strip.

South Point Hotel will serve special menus at five restaurants from February 13 to 15, 2025, with prices ranging from $18.95 to $64 per person. Each restaurant pairs specialty cocktails or a bottle of wine with multi-course meals.

Meanwhile, Harry Reid International Airport opens a pop-up Marriage License Bureau from February 11 to February 25. This pop-up streamlines the process for couples to obtain a marriage license or vow renewal upon arrival at the “Wedding Capital of the World.”

Las Vegas issues over 80,000 marriage licenses annually, with Valentine’s Day being one of the busiest days. The airport’s booth operates daily, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the office only accepts credit and debit card payments.

Celebrate tying the knot on Valentine’s Day at Cabo Wabo Cantina for a refreshing “El Beso” cocktail for $22.50, featuring Cruzan Strawberry Rum and fresh ingredients.

Or stop by the Flight Club for a limited-time-only drink, “Love at First Flight,” available from February 3 to 16.

Catch must-see performances during Valentine’s Day weekend hosted by Live Nation Las Vegas, featuring artists such as Babyface, Mariah Carey, and Blake Shelton.

Reserve an intimate Valentine’s Day meal at various Boyd Gaming locations. Prices may vary.

Siegel’s 1941 at El Cortez Hotel will offer a specialty three-course meal from February 14 to 15 for $90 with a player’s card.

Purchase the “Ultimate Date Night Package” from Swingers Las Vegas, available from February 12 to 16, for an unforgettable night. Packages are available at $110 per person.

Book a couple’s massage package for $260 at Amina Spa or individual treatments starting at $180.

If you don’t want to celebrate romance, Más Por Favor will host an Anti-Valentine’s Galentine’s Day Bash on February 12, 2025, with complimentary champagne and discounts after 8 p.m.