Mother of Seven Pursues Homeownership With Las Vegas Nonprofit Support Aiming for 2025 Success

Kiasha Adams, a single mom of seven, hopes to own a home by April 2025, thanks to the support of Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC). She never considered home ownership a possibility until she attended the Las Vegas nonprofit’s free housing workshop.

Housing Director for CPLC, Rumaldo Chaidez, explained to New3LV that the workshops cover everything, including “the mortgage process, working with a realtor, understanding the importance of a home inspection, the importance of homeowners insurance,” providing attendees valuable information.

Since 1969, CPLC has helped underserved communities with programs that facilitate growth in six departments: health and human services, education, advocacy, economic development, and housing, the organization’s website states. The organization works with local governments to access federal grants, tax credits, and community funds. This collaboration helps create more affordable housing options throughout the southwest.

CPLC’s free workshop taught Adams essential skills like money management and credit understanding. After the free workshop, she consulted with advisors to improve her credit score and got her first credit card, News 3 states.

According to a study from Lending Tree, New York, Chicago and Philadelphia have the most single-mom homeowners. The study also states that home ownership isn’t out of reach for single mothers. But, income, high home prices, mortgage rates, and a lack of loan approvals could be potential difficulties that single mothers face when trying to purchase a house.

“Other, less easily identifiable reasons that influence this trend can be related to discrimination or societal bias that make it harder for single mothers to advance in their careers or get approved for loans,” the article from Lending Tree states.

Adams expressed, “It’s important for me to put my foot down first to show them it can be done so that I’m an example to my children. And once I make it, they know that they can make it.”

She currently pays $1,800 in rent with no home ownership benefits. However, after her efforts toward improving her situation, she raised her credit score and gained confidence in taking the next step.

Adams urges others to follow in her footsteps, stating, “They can take the Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) class so that they are more knowledgeable when it comes to housing. They will know what they can and cannot do. Don’t be discouraged.”

Homeownership can also propel single mothers to build equity, giving them a more powerful financial advantage compared to renting.