This Day in Top 40 History: February 3

February 3 saw major changes for rock and roll. The biggest change was when rock legends Buddy Holly and Richie Valens died on this day in a small plane crash in 1959. For many fans, the death of these icons was considered The Day the Music Died. In addition, on February 3, 1973, Elton John’s fun rock song “Crocodile Rock” climbed to #1 in the U.S. giving him his first chart-topper in the nation.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On this day, several career-defining hits were launched.

Capitol Records released the Beach Boys’ surf-inspired song, “Fun, Fun, Fun” which peaked at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. 1979: The British pop group Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” hit #1 on the U.K. charts, and this song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.

The British pop group Blondie’s “Heart of Glass” hit #1 on the U.K. charts, and this song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015. 2002: The Beatles’ Paul McCartney sings at a pre-game Super Bowl event with his song “Freedom” which was inspired by the event of September 11, 2001.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney sings at a pre-game Super Bowl event with his song “Freedom” which was inspired by the event of September 11, 2001. 2008: Adele’s debut album “19” topped the charts in the U.K. Since then, this album has sold over eight million copies around the world.

Cultural Milestones

Certain rock songs, albums, and performances make history with their cultural impact.

The Beatles begin work on their hit “Lady Madonna” at the famous Abbey Road Studio in London, England. Music and performances by the Beatles created Beatlemania and changed the pace of rock and roll in the U.S. 1992: Michael Jackson announced he would begin a world tour sponsored by the Pepsi brand. This tour’s proceeds went toward Jackson’s Heal the World Foundation benefiting children worldwide.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Interesting songs and performances on February 3 include:

The Lemon Piper’s “Green Tambourine” when #1 on the U.S. charts and #7 on the UK charts. This was the Lemon Peppers’s only chart-topper and was considered a one-hit wonder. 1978: The Prog-Rock band Emerson, Lake, and Palmer played for fans at Maple Leaf Gardens, in Toronto, Canada.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Being a musical artist has its challenges with stardom and industry changes.

2003: Music producer Phil Spector was arrested for possible murder when a woman was found dead at Spector’s home. In 2009, Spector was found guilty and sentenced to 19 years in prison, highlighting that fame cannot save you if you break the law.

Music producer Phil Spector was arrested for possible murder when a woman was found dead at Spector’s home. In 2009, Spector was found guilty and sentenced to 19 years in prison, highlighting that fame cannot save you if you break the law. 2022: Long-time rocker, Neil Young, boycotts the streaming service Spotify as a point of principle. After this bold move, other artists, including Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills, and Nash pulled their music to support Young’s decision.

The music industry was beginning to embrace rock and roll commercially when tragically, Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valance died in 1959. Soon after, we start to hear different experimental styles of music, protest songs, and chart-toppers from pop divas to hard-core rock and rollers.