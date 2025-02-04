Applebee’s $100 Date Night Pass Returns for 2025, Sign-Ups Now Open

Eatin' Good In The Neighborhood didn't feel so good in the quest for Applebee's Date Night Pass.

Applebee’s is bringing back its Date Night Pass, giving 3,000 lucky customers the chance to enjoy a year’s worth of meals at a fraction of the cost.

The exclusive pass, available to Club Applebee’s members, costs $100 and provides up to $50 worth of food and non-alcoholic beverages each month for an entire year — adding up to a potential savings of $500.

To secure a pass, fans must register at ApplebeesDateNightPass.com by February 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST. Winners will be chosen through a random drawing and notified via email on Valentine’s Day, with instructions on how to purchase the pass. The passes will be valid for 12 visits between March 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026.

Applebee’s Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky emphasized the company’s commitment to creating memorable moments for its guests. “We don’t just make meals for our guests, we make memories,” Yashinsky said. “From first dates to birthdays, anniversaries, and everything in between, there’s always an occasion to celebrate at Applebee’s.”

In addition to the Date Night Pass, Applebee’s is launching the Date Night Challenge starting March 1, 2025. Customers can enter by sharing their Applebee’s date night experiences on Instagram or X using the hashtags #ApplebeesDateNight and #Sweepstakes. Each month, one winner will receive a $100 Applebee’s gift card, and at the end of the challenge, a grand prize winner will win an all-expenses-paid trip for two to any Applebee’s in the continental U.S., complete with travel accommodations, limo service, and a brand-new date night outfit.

For more details or to sign up for Club Applebee’s, visit ApplebeesDateNightPass.com.

Minda is your radio host with the most, anchoring middays on KML, and mornings on 107.7 the Bounce. Minda regularly sets up and hosts, comedy and trivia nights in the area. Making people laugh is one of her greatest passions and she is sure to put a smile on your face as you listen on air, or read her stories. It’s like she always says, “even if you’re self-conscious at first, whenever you have a microphone in your hand – you own the room!” Minda Lou writes about Fayetteville news and culture.