3 New Aldi Stores Coming to Vegas: Get Ready For Inflation-Fighting Grocery Prices

If you’ve never shopped at an Aldi store, you’re in for a treat.

Three new Aldi locations will be coming to Las Vegas, making these stores the first Aldi locations in Nevada. According to a press release from Aldi, the company plans to open 800 stores by the end of 2028. The stores are set to open on April 16, and Aldi grand openings are always a arty filled with perks.

The new Aldi stores will be located at the addresses below:

7150 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118

621 Marks Street, Henderson, Nevada, 89014

2016 West Craig Road, North Las Vegas, NV 89031

What Makes Aldi Stores so Loved?

Aldi stores focus on giving customers low-cost but high-grade food products. The stores offer organic and all-natural food items. It’s a discount grocery store with a plethora of produce, meats, vegetables and home goods that are still great quality without the hefty price tags. Aldi carries certain brands that you can only find in its stores, as well.

“Our priority is saving you money on the food and products you want the most. We’re proud to say that more than 90% of the products in our stores are ALDI-exclusive brands. Check out some of our ALDI brands we know you’ll love!” the website states.

The grocery chain’s history started in Germany in 1961. According to Aldi’s website, “the Albrecht Family founded the world’s first discount grocery store in Germany. 16 years later in 1976, we opened our first ALDI store in Iowa.”

Aldi Nord, the parent company of Aldi, also owns Trader Joe’s in the United States. So, this could explain the similarity and cult followings that each grocery store has.

“Throughout the expansion, ALDI remains committed to making a positive impact on communities and ensuring its environmental footprint doesn’t grow with it,” Aldi officials said in a press release. “As part of its growth, ALDI will build and remodel stores with sustainable features such as energy-efficient LED lighting, environmentally friendly refrigeration systems, rooftop solar systems and more.”