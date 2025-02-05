Judge Warns Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Lawyers from Making Public Statements

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Blake Lively attends the "It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

If you’re over hearing about the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni feud and reading about their legal battles in social media, here’s an update: a judge has warned their lawyers to avoid making public statements about the case.

Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni

If you have no idea what happened between the two, Lively alleged Baldoni “fat-shamed” her and made elaborate schemes to destroy her reputation, as well as performing scenes during the filming of It Ends With Us that made her uncomfortable and without an intimacy coordinator on set. Here is a detailed timeline of their feud.

Since then, both parties have been airing their sides and showing “receipts” backing their claims against the other. Baldoni released unedited raw footage of the film where he attempted to refute Lively’s claim. Lively’s side however said the footage just “corroborates” her claim, per Page Six.

Baldoni and his legal team also released screenshots of text messages between him and Lively countering the Gossip Girl actress’ claims.

During a pre-trial conference earlier this week regarding Lively’s request for a gag order, a judge told the lawyers to avoid discussing the lawsuit.

Michael Gottlieb vs. Bryan Freedman

Blake Lively’s lawyer Michael Gottlieb accused Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman of violating the professional ethics rules for lawyers by accusing Lively of “bullying.” Freedman, however, mentioned that his public comments is just to defend a “completely devastated” Baldoni from the explosive New York Times article and said, “This has not been a one-way street,” according to USA Today.

Federal judge Lewis J. Liman said he could make the March 9, 2026, trial earlier if Gottlieb and Freedman will not stop commenting about the case which could “contaminate a potential jury pool” per AP News.

Justin Baldoni: “Devastated Financially and Emotionally”

Freedman gave an update about the actor amid his legal battle against Lively. He said his client is “devastated financially and emotionally.” He added, “Not to sound like a 4-year-old fighting a 4-year-old with ‘they started it,’ but in these kinds of cases, once someone says something it becomes fact: There’s no way to fight against it,” per People.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources close to the Jane the Virgin actor said, he has “lost three jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars” including Pac-Man which his company, Wayfarer Studios has been developing since 2022.