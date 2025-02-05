Bruno Mars Celebrates Major Spotify Milestone and Expands Vegas Residency at Dolby Live for 2025

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bruno Mars made history on Spotify, becoming the first artist ever to hit 150 million monthly listeners, reaching this milestone with his latest release, “Fat Juicy & Wet” with Sexyy Red.

What’s remarkable about his streaming success? He hasn’t released any solo material since “24K Magic” came out in 2016. Yet his collaborations keep breaking records – like “Die With a Smile” with Lady Gaga, which has racked up nearly 1.7 billion Spotify streams.

His recent successes include two-night, sold-out performances in the Philippines in 2023. Mars also lined up a series of shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with seven dates from May 21 to June 2, 2025.

Last year, rumors on social media started to spread about Mars owing a “gambling debt,” to MGM. However, MGM confirmed to News 3 that, “Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM.”

These Vegas performances continue his ongoing run at the venue, where he’s performed since December 2016. Fans can expect Mars to perform his greatest hits and fan favorites spanning his twenty-year music career. Mars will also likely perform his other chart-topping collaboration, “APT.” with Rosé.

Adding to his Vegas footprint, he partnered with Bellagio Resort & Casino to launch The Pinky Ring, a high-end cocktail lounge and jazz bar on the Strip.

Bruno Mars is not just a pop star. He is a cultural icon, inspiring artists worldwide with his exceptional talent and commitment to evolving his sound.Looking to see him live? Purchase tickets for May 21, 24, 25, 28, 30, 31, or June 2, 2025, with performances starting at 9 p.m. Ticket sales start today for the 18th leg of his residency.