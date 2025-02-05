Chip Kelly Joins Raiders as OC: Can He Revitalize NFL’s Weakest Offense?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 18: Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to the media during the Ohio State Buckeyes media day at the Georgia World Congress Center prior to the 2025 CFP National Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on January 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Changes are underway for the Las Vegas Raiders after a disappointing 4-13 season with a new coach, Pete Carroll, from the Seattle Seahawks on January 24, 2025. Carroll’s coaching experience spans five decades, proving his excellent leadership over several championship wins.

According to ESPN and NFL Network, the Raiders picked up Chip Kelly from Ohio State on February 2, 2025, adding him to Pete Carroll’s coaching team. Kelly joins a staff that keeps defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and Tom McMahon handling special teams.

The hire comes after a rough offensive year in 2024. The team struggled, ranking fourth worst, averaging only 303.2 yards per game. The Raiders finished last with just 79.8 rushing yards per game.

The Raiders’ offense also took significant losses last year. Josh Jacobs left for the Green Bay Packers, while the New York Jets traded for Davante Adams.

Fortunately, the team retains promising players, with rookie Brock Bowers breaking tight end records and Jakobi Meyers hitting a 1,000-receiving-yard milestone.

There is still the question of the Raiders needing a star quarterback. Kelly walks into a division loaded with quarterback talent.

He must plan to compete against playoff quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix in the AFC West. Most NFL experts believe the Raiders will go after veteran players instead of taking a chance on a rookie QB in 2025.

Kelly’s first time back to Philadelphia since 2015 will be for the Raiders 2025 season when they play his old Eagles team at the Lincoln Financial Field.

His return to the NFL sparks inquiries about his ability to adapt, noting that defensive teams eventually neutralized Kelly’s previous coaching style.

However, the Raiders’ rebuild under Carroll gives Las Vegas fans hope.

The Raiders officially announced Kelly’s hiring on February 4, 2025. Follow the team’s website for more roster updates, draft picks, and preseason developments.