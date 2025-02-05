DJ Khaled Teases ‘Aalam of God’ With Action-Packed Trailer and Star-Studded Hints

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: DJ Khaled attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

DJ Khaled is building anticipation for his 14th studio album, Aalam of God, and he’s dropping hints about major features.

Whenever Khaled gears up for a new album, it becomes a major event. The We the Best mogul made a bold statement when he announced the title of his upcoming project, Aalam of God, which translates to “the word of God” in Arabic.

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), the Grammy-winning producer released a now-deleted, action-packed seven-minute trailer (Warning: Explicit Language) featuring Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos. The short film follows Khaled as he is entrusted with safeguarding a briefcase containing the album. Wahlberg relentlessly pursues it, even attempting to recruit Ramos—who plays Khaled’s friend—to assist in retrieving the album by any means necessary.

According to Billboard, the trailer is directed by Eif Rivera. The trailer is filled with high-speed chases, gunfire, and daring stunts. Khaled is seen leaping off buildings and barely making it to a getaway car, where Ramos awaits him. During the clip, Wahlberg hints at potential collaborations, mentioning “two Drake songs” and speculating whether Jay-Z will deliver “another f—— 100-bar verse” as he did on “God Did.”

To add to the intrigue, Khaled takes a dramatic phone call and ends it with a statement that caught fans’ attention: “Send Rihanna the record.”

On social media, Khaled further fueled excitement by drawing comparisons between his upcoming album and one of Jay-Z’s most iconic projects, while also hinting at additional collaborations.

“This not my last album this my black album JAY VOICE […] DRAKE’S BACK TO WORK… SO AM I! THIS THE ONE WITH DRAKE’S,” he wrote in a now-deleted post. “@ayojuan matter of fact..send that record over to @badgalriri .. u know…I JUST WANNA BREATHE – THE AIR THAT RIHANNA BREATHES – yo RIH everyTING locked.”

