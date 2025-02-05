Las Vegas Named One of the Best Cities for a Couple’s Getaway

Getty Images / Vasyl Dolmatov

Nevada has some romantic spots, and now, Las Vegas is being recognized as one of the best places for couples in America. Sometimes, it’s just nice to get away with that special somebody. Vacations with lots of friends and family can be fun, but in a chaotic world, there’s something nice and subdued about taking a vacation with just that one special person in your life. One of the reasons couple vacations are so popular is because they tend to be more quaint and doable than trips with plenty of people, too. So, let’s get into this special city that’s perfect for couples.

Nevada’s Top Spot for Couples is Las Vegas

The travel experts over at Good Housekeeping have some ideas for a romantic getaway. Before we get to Nevada, note that their No. 1 favorite spot is Sausalito, California, so if you’re looking for a trip further away from home and want it to be romantic, that’s an option. They love the spot because it’s “a charming coastal town filled with unique shops, farm-to-table restaurants and breathtaking views of the Golden Gate Bridge.” They also picked Morristown, Arizona, as No. 2 on the tally, stating that it’s a spot where “you and your love can soak in mineral-rich hot springs, unwind with wellness classes and even try archery or axe throwing for a bit of adventure.”

What’s extra special is that Las Vegas made the cut. Good Housekeeping calls this a romantic spot for couples, especially for special occasions. “The city is pulling out all the stops with epic experiences for lovebirds,” they state of Vegas. I mean, where else can you get married by Elvis?

As for some romantic ideas in Vegas, Good Housekeeping suggests a sunset helicopter ride from Las Vegas to the Grand Canyon. From casinos to concerts to night clubs, Las Vegas really has it all for a fun, romantic getaway.

The folks at Vogue magazine have also put together a roster of romantic getaways in the U.S. that are “perfect for any couple’s trip.” Their top spot is actually Telluride, Colorado, with the outlet saying that there’s “something perennially romantic about mountain towns in the winter when their quaint streets, open fields, and jagged peaks are blanketed with the whitest of snow.” So, if you’re looking for a cold weather getaway, that could be for you. Unfortunately, Las Vegas didn’t make the cut in Vogue.

