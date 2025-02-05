Legendary Drag Artist Frank Marino Signs Indefinite Las Vegas Deal at Virgin Hotels

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 25: Entertainer Frank Marino arrives at the opening night of "CIRCUS 1903" at Paris Las Vegas on July 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vegas icon Frank Marino landed a permanent spot at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

His new show, “Diva, Drag & Drinks,” celebrates his legendary 40-year career of entertaining audiences, such as “Ms. Las Vegas.”

The dazzling show runs three nights a week in Virgin’s upscale theater. You can catch performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. or Sundays at 4 p.m. Each $49 ticket includes a complimentary drink.

The Virgin Hotels venue offers easy accessibility, such as free parking, a big advantage for attendees. Marino joked with KTNV “When I do my question and answer section, people always say we love coming here because the free parking.”

Always looking to stay fresh, the tireless performer recently got a facelift. It’s all about keeping up appearances for his nightly performances on stage.

Marino explained, “I never tried to look younger; I just tried to look good for my age. I’m 61 now. And it’s so weird to say that because when I got here, it was… ‘I’m 21.'”.

Back in his early days, Marino captivated audiences in “An Evening at La Cage.” He went on to bigger success with “Divas Las Vegas” in 2010, becoming one of the highest-paid female impersonators, earning $2.5 million a year.

The city’s longest-running headliner now returns with a permanent stay at Virgin Hotels. Marino’s new “Diva, Drag & Drinks” show aims to wow audiences of tourists and locals with an all-star cast of famous divas from Cher to Beyoncé. Purchase tickets online through Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.