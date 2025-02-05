Will There be an Olivia Rodrigo x Sabrina Carpenter Collab in the Future?

It seems Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter have already buried the hatchet. The pop star princesses have been involved in a famous love triangle which actually helped propel each of their respective careers. Rodrigo got big after releasing “driver’s license,” a song about her heartbreak. The lyrics include, “And you’re probably with that blonde girl/Who always made me doubt/She’s so much older than me/She’s everything I’m insecure about.” Fans speculated that it’s about her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett who moved on with Carpenter after they broke up, although there’s been speculation that the relationships overlapped.

After Bassett, Rodrigo dated producer Adam Faze from 2021-2022 and DJ Zack Bia at the beginning of 2022 before breaking up six months later. Rodrigo’s been in a relationship with Enola Holmes actor, Louis Partridge since October 2023.

Carpenter also released a song, “Because I Liked a Boy” (“I’m the hot topic on your tongue/I’m a rebound gettin’ ’round stealin’ from the young/Tell me who I am, guess I don’t have a choice/All because I liked a boy”) hinting at how she was portrayed as the villain, “stealing” Bassett from the younger Rodrigo. Carpenter became more popular, however, after opening for Taylor Swift on the Eras tour. Recently, she won Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet and Best Solo Pop Performance for “Espresso” during the 67th Grammy Awards.

After being linked to Bassett, Carpenter sparked romance rumors with Shawn Mendes in 2023, She also dated Irish actor Barry Keoghan whom she split with late last year after being together for one year.

Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter Hugged during the Grammys

Page Six reported that Rodrigo and Carpenter hugged during the Grammys, four years after the love triangle drama. After the hug, the two were also seen chatting, per a video a fan posted on X. Positive comments flooded the post. One fan wrote, “Not even exaggerating when I say this is the greatest peace treaty in history.”

Another fan even referenced the two’s mutual past as Disney stars, “Somewhere, a Disney executive is drafting a new movie based on this moment.”

Collab Soon?

As the two shared a hug, fans are eagerly calling for a collaboration. One fan wrote, “OMG THEY’RE GOING TO WORK IT OUT ON THE REMIX!” — a reference to Charli XCX and Lorde's collaboration, “Girl, so confusing lorde.”

Another included Taylor Swift, who was also rumored to have had a feud with Olivia Rodrigo, in the dream scenario, saying, “TAYLOR, OLIVIA AND SABRINA PLEASE DO THE COLLAB NOW!!!”

Imagine a song created by this generation’s most popular songwriters. Who do we need to call to make it happen?