Project 150’s Las Vegas Event Offers Free Prom Attire to Students in Need, Donations Accepted

Prom is a magical memory for many high school students. But for some, this can be a moment of financial stress.

If you browse online, a prom dress can range anywhere from $70 to even $1,000. On top of that, prom requires preparation, flowers and transportation. This is where a local organization is helping to alleviate the cost of prom dresses and formal attire for our local students.

Project 150 will host their annual Las Vegas Prom Closet event, providing free formal attire for high school students in need – March 8, 2025, at the Sahara Hotel and Casino from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The project’s executive director, Kelli Kristo, expressed how important this milestone event is to teenagers. “For many, it’s the first time they truly experience that red-carpet feeling, expressing their style and confidence,” said Kristo to New 3LV.

The Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization launched the Prom Closet initiative to relieve local high school students of the financial burden of attending prom. This program ensures students can worry less about affording it and focus more on having a memorable prom experience.

Students can register online for Prom Closet to secure their spot in line to create a free prom ensemble.

Friendly Ford in Las Vegas now serves as the main donation drop-off spot. They’re collecting new or gently used suits, dresses, shoes, and accessories until the deadline of February 28, 2025.

Drop-off donations are also welcome at Project 150’s Las Vegas locations at 3600 N. Rancho Drive and 2605 E. Flamingo Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What began as a small effort to help homeless teens at Rancho High School has grown into something remarkable. Now, Project 150 impacts thousands of young lives across Nevada.

The organization’s goal is simple: make sure money isn’t what keeps anyone from going to prom.