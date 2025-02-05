Sabrina Carpenter Announces Duet With Dolly Parton

New GRAMMY sensation Sabrina Carpenter has announced that she is releasing a duet version of her big hit “Please, Please, Please” featuring country icon Dolly Parton.

Sabrina posted a photo of herself on Instagram, and on the next slide, a handwritten list of songs including the words “featuring Dolly Parton” on her track “Please, Please, Please.”

Carpenter wrote in all lowercase, “as a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. and yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. (lipstick emojis) she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy shit!!!!!”

Parton will guest on a new version of “Please, Please, Please,” one of five additional tracks on the deluxe. The other four are new songs, not reworkings of existing tracks. It will be released on Valentine’s Day.

Sabrina just won two GRAMMYs on Sunday night (2/2). One win was for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short N’ Sweet. Her other win was for Best Pop Solo Performance for Her song “Espresso.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton: ‘I’m A Star To Everybody But Me’



Dolly: An Original Musical

Dolly held a press conference last week (1/28) announcing that her Broadway Musical, which is slated for release in New York City in 2026, will make its world premiere at Belmont University’s Fisher Center this summer.

She spoke to the gathered crowd of press and Belmont college students about Dolly: An Original Musical, “I actually have always wanted to do my life story in a musical, and I just thought that I wanted to see it done while I was still around to be able to oversee it, to make sure that it’s done properly.”

She added, “It seemed natural for me to be able to premiere the story of my life in Tennessee, ’cause I’m Tennessee born and Tennessee raised. We used to go back and forth to Nashville since I was a kid, trying to get into the Grand Ole Opry and trying to get started in the music business. I’ve lived here for 60 years. I met my husband, Carl Dean back in 1964. After all these years, we’re still together.”

Previews for the four-week limited engagement will begin July 18 and opening night will be on August 8 with a final performance on August 17.

Tickets for Dolly: An Original Musical, starting at $40, are on sale at dollymusical.com or by calling the Fisher Center Box Office at 615-460-2255.

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.