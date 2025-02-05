Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Taco Bell Cantina Unveils $777 Wedding Package with Elvis Officiant on Las Vegas Strip

Author Slone Terranella

Couples who love Taco Bell, Elvis, and Las Vegas are in luck.

Starting this February, the Taco Bell Cantina on Las Vegas Boulevard will give couples a unique way to get married — a $777 wedding package featuring an Elvis impersonator to make it official. This is a fun and affordable way to tie the knot.

The Cantina, located on the second floor at 3717 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 140-A, offers a wedding chapel fitting up to 25 guests. Couples can plan an intimate gathering or a small crowd of their closest family and friends.

Additional wedding package features include authentic Vegas showgirls and a keepsake bouquet crafted from Taco Bell’s iconic hot and mild sauce packets.

SG Ellison, CEO of Diversified Restaurant Group, expressed how exciting the package was for the “Wedding Capital of the World.” “We’re proud to offer a venue that’s as bold, fun, and unforgettable as the couples who choose to tie the knot here,” Ellison told News3LV.

Couples will also receive exclusive Taco Bell-themed merchandise with their package. Ellison noted the deal “brings the true spirit of Taco Bell to life with the vibrant energy of Vegas, giving couples an experience they’ll cherish forever.”

Ready to book? Visit Taco Bell’s wedding website. This Las Vegas Strip chapel runs year-round, with special spots available for Valentine’s Day couples.

5 Unique Wedding Venues In Las Vegas

There are so many unique wedding venues in Las Vegas that make your jaw drop.

Las Vegas is the home for the unconventional. It’s a place where the eccentric and the out-of-the-ordinary thrive, and this also goes for wedding venues in the city.

Las Vegas Is The Wedding Capital Of The United States

The city of dreams, Las Vegas, is also the wedding capital of the entire country, Vegas’ official wedding website states. Data from Clark County also show that Las Vegas has issued 33,000 wedding licenses in 2024.

Celebrity couples like Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos and so many more have made Las Vegas their wedding venues.

Historical marriages — and later annulments — have happened throughout Vegas’ start as a city. We’re the city of pleasure and dreams, so it makes for a great wedding. In fact, the wedding industry generates a significant amount of revenue for the city. The New York Times reported last year that the wedding industry boasted $2.5 billion for the city’s tourism sector.

Why Do So Many People Have Weddings In Las Vegas?

Aside from being a city that melts aspirations and turns them into reality, the historical glamor of Vegas attracted couples like Elvis and Priscilla Presley or Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow to say “I do.” Along with that, the New York Times reported that the short drive from Los Angeles made Las Vegas alluring to celebs, who wanted a smaller and more intimate setting.

But the real popularity of wedding venues in Las Vegas happened during Prohibition.

“Clark County eliminated blood tests and waiting periods that were required of couples who were trying to get married,” The New York Times reports.

Yale University even published an article in its student publication that said affordability, non-legal ceremonies, hotel packages, parties and intimacy have been major factors that propelled Vegas’ popularity for weddings. Vegas is also popular for elopement.

You can get themed weddings and even drive-thru weddings, which makes the process easy and adds a “no frills” vibe to a usual stressful day.

Most Expensive Wedding Venues In Las Vegas

There are many opulent venues in Las Vegas. But there are a few that will run your budget to the moon.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal writes that Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas offers a $5 million wedding package that includes a private, round-trip charter jet to Las Vegas, wedding bands from luxury-brand jewelers and a weekend wardrobe shopping spree at The Shops at Crystals.

When the Waldrof Astoria was the Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas, it also had another extravagant wedding package that kissed the $100,000 budget range. Little Vegas Wedding wrote an article that said this package included a diamond pendant, Baccarat toasting glasses, and a luxurious ceremony for 200 people.

The beauty of weddings in Vegas is that you don’t need $5 million to throw a stunning ceremony the celebrates love. Scroll down below to see the five most unique wedding venues in Sin City.

  • 1. The Punk Museum

     

    The punk Museum in Las Vegas

    The Punk Museum is located on Western Avenue in Vegas. It has some of the most thought-provoking exhibits and installations.

    The Punk Museum offers wedding packages, and this spot of culture, art and history would make for a great wedding. According to the Punk Museum’s website, the museum offers two wedding packages: “Partners in Crime,” and “Till Death Do Us Punk.” 

    “Partners in Crime” is meant to be a “no-frills elopement,” that includes a 15-minute ceremony, four guests, merch from the museum, and a special padlock to add onto the Punk Museum’s fence — which symbolizes the lock of commitment and more. The “Till Death Do Us Punk” package is more of a reception that can host up to 25 guests. You can have a cash bar, a photo booth, merch, a one-hour rental for the ceremony and reception, house champagne, cupcakes or cake, gift bags and more. This would be a unique wedding venue that will make your wedding radiate rebellion, passion and great energy.

  • 2. Get Married At The Titanic

    Live your “Jack and Rose” love story by getting married at the Titanic. The Luxor Hotel & Casino has the famous TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition attraction. This exhibit features artifacts from the ship and shows the beauty of the glorious sea vessel through renditions of rooms and more. The TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition also has wedding packages that heavily use the “grand staircase” as the main backdrop of the wedding. Photos on the Luxor’s website show giddy couple gleaming on the hotel’s version of the grand staircase. For fans of the “Titanic” movie, this will make your wedding feel like a love story. But hopefully, the movie’s ending doesn’t replicate the marriage. There are no prices on the exhibition’s website, but a price sheet from the Luxor’s chapel says that the price of a “Titanic – Grand Staircase” wedding will range between $900 to $1,300.

  • 3. Throw A Wedding At Taco Bell’s Flagship Cantina in Las Vegas

    The Taco Bell’s Flagship Cantina in Las Vegas is already an elevated version of the beloved Taco Bell fast food chain across the country. This Vegas location offers exclusive items and a great atmosphere, but this location also has a Taco Bell Wedding Chapel. The official Taco Bell Wedding website states that a wedding package will cost around $777. Although the chapel doesn’t provide marriage licenses, the Taco Bell Wedding comes with a Taco Bell sauce wedding packet bouquet, a reception area and special wedding swag. This is truly a remarkable wedding venue, and it will give your guests a once-in-a-lifetime experience. If you have fond memories of date nights at Taco Bell and sharing dreams of your next 40+ years with that certain someone. If nothing is more romantic than sharing a Baja Blast with two straws as you gaze into each other’s eyes,” the Taco Bell Wedding website says.   

  • 2. Say 'I Do' At The Eiffel Tower Of Las Vegas

    The Paris Las Vegas' 50-story Eiffel Tower replica is seen across the street from the Bellagio March 20, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    The Eiffel Tower Restaurant offers wedding packages that provide stunning views and a memorable venue.

    This venue is fun, slightly gimmicky but romantic overall. When you think about “love” and “passion” the picturesque streets of Paris come to mind. Well, what’s better than bringing a dash of Paris with the glittering glamor of Las Vegas? The Eiffel Tower Restaurant is located at the belly of the Las Vegas Strip, and each view outside of the restaurant is a beautiful panoramic snapshot of the city. The wedding package includes a live band, a professional wedding photographer, a wedding coordinator, a bouquet and boutonniere, and an officiant.  The Eiffel Tower Restaurant states that wedding packages range from $1,650 to $1,850 depending on the day that you book this experience. The sunlight of the Strip will glow into your ceremony area, and the food is immaculate at this restaurant.

  • 1. A Wedding At A Las Vegas Dispensary

    x.com

    No Description

    Las Vegas Cannabis Weddings is a company that specializes in cannabis-lifestyle weddings. Couples who choose to plan with Las Vegas Cannabis Weddings can pick between a private grow house or a famous dispensary to host their special day. This wedding planning company has teamed up with Planet 13, one of Las Vegas’s largest dispensaries, to provide couples with a unique and trippy experience for their special day.  Prices for this type of wedding at one of Vegas’ most famous dispensaries can range from $950 to$4,200. The middle-priced packages are about $1,650 to $1,800. Holiday pricing can increase, and these prices do not include gratuity for the services provided. If this is your vibe then this wedding is pretty affordable. There are probably seldom cities that offer and cater to this type of wedding package, which is another reason why Las Vegas is perfect for any type of love story.

