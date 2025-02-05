Taco Bell Cantina Unveils $777 Wedding Package with Elvis Officiant on Las Vegas Strip

Couples who love Taco Bell, Elvis, and Las Vegas are in luck.

Starting this February, the Taco Bell Cantina on Las Vegas Boulevard will give couples a unique way to get married — a $777 wedding package featuring an Elvis impersonator to make it official. This is a fun and affordable way to tie the knot.

The Cantina, located on the second floor at 3717 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 140-A, offers a wedding chapel fitting up to 25 guests. Couples can plan an intimate gathering or a small crowd of their closest family and friends.

Additional wedding package features include authentic Vegas showgirls and a keepsake bouquet crafted from Taco Bell’s iconic hot and mild sauce packets.

SG Ellison, CEO of Diversified Restaurant Group, expressed how exciting the package was for the “Wedding Capital of the World.” “We’re proud to offer a venue that’s as bold, fun, and unforgettable as the couples who choose to tie the knot here,” Ellison told News3LV.

Couples will also receive exclusive Taco Bell-themed merchandise with their package. Ellison noted the deal “brings the true spirit of Taco Bell to life with the vibrant energy of Vegas, giving couples an experience they’ll cherish forever.”

Ready to book? Visit Taco Bell’s wedding website. This Las Vegas Strip chapel runs year-round, with special spots available for Valentine’s Day couples.