Vegas Golden Knights’ Last Original Misfits: Karlsson, McNabb, Theodore Reflect on Legacy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 17: (L-R) Jonathan Marchessault #81, Shea Theodore #27, Ivan Barbashev #49, William Karlsson #71 and Paul Cotter #43 of the Vegas Golden Knights are introduced during a victory parade and rally for the Golden Knights outside T-Mobile Arena on June 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers four games to one to win the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final.

From the first Golden Knights team in 2017, only three “Golden Misfits,” William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, and Shea Theodore remain with Vegas. They’ve been with the team since the expansion draft that created the NHL’s newest team.

These three players were key pieces in Vegas’s first Stanley Cup win in 2023 and have continued to take on leadership roles. During the team’s first season, Karlsson scored an amazing 43 goals – a team record that still stands today. McNabb and Theodore have become a dominant blue-line presence. McNabb currently sits with a + 29 and averages over 20 minutes per game while Theodore is at +10 with just shy of 22 minutes per game.

When asked what it means to be one of the last misfits still at Vegas, Karlsson told Nick Walters of KTNV, “It means I’ve been here for a long time, which I’m super grateful for. Yeah, hopefully, I don’t know carry the legacy on I guess.”

Before finding success in Vegas, Karlsson grew up playing hockey in his hometown of Marsta, Sweden. He got his shot with the Knights when the Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t protect him in the 2017 draft.

His standout season earned him a $5.25 million contract for one year. Later, Karlsson locked in a longer deal through 2027 with an eight-year, $47.2 million agreement that showed how much the team valued him.

The 2023 championship team looks quite different now. Key players Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson have left as Vegas tried to stay under the salary cap.

McNabb, Theodore, and Karlsson stick together as the veterans on a transformed roster. Providing leadership and guidance to the Knights roster as they chase a playoff spot this season.