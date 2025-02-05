Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Vegas Golden Knights’ Last Original Misfits: Karlsson, McNabb, Theodore Reflect on Legacy

Author Slone Terranella
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 17: (L-R) Jonathan Marchessault #81, Shea Theodore #27, Ivan Barbashev #49, William Karlsson #71 and Paul Cotter #43 of the Vegas Golden Knights are introduced during a victory parade and rally for the Golden Knights outside T-Mobile Arena on June 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers four games to one to win the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final.

From the first Golden Knights team in 2017, only three “Golden Misfits,” William Karlsson, Brayden McNabb, and Shea Theodore remain with Vegas. They’ve been with the team since the expansion draft that created the NHL’s newest team.

These three players were key pieces in Vegas’s first Stanley Cup win in 2023 and have continued to take on leadership roles. During the team’s first season, Karlsson scored an amazing 43 goals – a team record that still stands today. McNabb and Theodore have become a dominant blue-line presence. McNabb currently sits with a + 29 and averages over 20 minutes per game while Theodore is at +10 with just shy of 22 minutes per game.

When asked what it means to be one of the last misfits still at Vegas, Karlsson told Nick Walters of KTNV, “It means I’ve been here for a long time, which I’m super grateful for. Yeah, hopefully, I don’t know carry the legacy on I guess.”

Before finding success in Vegas, Karlsson grew up playing hockey in his hometown of Marsta, Sweden. He got his shot with the Knights when the Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t protect him in the 2017 draft.

His standout season earned him a $5.25 million contract for one year. Later, Karlsson locked in a longer deal through 2027 with an eight-year, $47.2 million agreement that showed how much the team valued him.

The 2023 championship team looks quite different now. Key players Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson have left as Vegas tried to stay under the salary cap.

McNabb, Theodore, and Karlsson stick together as the veterans on a transformed roster. Providing leadership and guidance to the Knights roster as they chase a playoff spot this season.

Vegas Golden Knights Parade Electrifies Las Vegas Strip

On Saturday, a sea of people twinkling gold, silver and black overtook the Las Vegas Strip in celebration of the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Parade.

Over 100,000 people squished in the narrow streets of Las Vegas Boulevard with Toshiba Plaza reaching capacity before the parade even started.

It was a true celebration done with Las Vegas fanfare with some of the players getting noticeably inebriated during the parade.

We even got a treat from

Just a phenomenal drunk speech from William Karlsson @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/yu4DzspW6T

— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 18, 2023

?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet" target="_blank" rel="noopener">William Karlsson, who delivered one of the best drunk speeches of all time. It made no sense, yet the message was clear: They did it for the city, and they brought home the team’s first-ever Stanley Cup.

Someone involved with the team tried to snatch the microphone from him a few times amid the post-parade rally, but they were unsuccessful. Finally, someone was able to quell his slurred speech of fiery happiness by confiscating the microphone.

During the parade, the busses of players, coaches, and family members crept past the eager crowd. People and players who were in the parade could be seen pouring shaken beers across the cacophony of people, allowing the gold liquid to explode among the crowd.

The Las Vegas Strip became packed to the brim with people, many of who were wearing their shiniest and brightest VGK gear. The buzzing chant of “GO KNIGHTS GO,” could be heard throughout the parade route.

After the parade, the party continued in Toshiba Plaza. It was equally as chaotic and celebratory with the entire team displayed among the fortress stage.

Music blared, people cheered and the energy was colorful with celebration. People from Las Vegas and across the country were enjoying the few hours of the Vegas Golden Knights Parade and essentially party. The Strip was shut down and within those few hours, the city felt connected and together.

Bruce Cassidy spoke humble words saying that it was an honor to coach the team. Mark Stone’s speech was filled with the emotional ups and downs that came with this win. Other players drunkenly gushed about how good winning the Cup felt while also thanking the fans.

As the streamers, confetti and lights flashed across Toshiba Plaza, this scene was an emblem of the true meaning behind this win: From the ashes of darkness, light and greatness will rise.

GO. KNIGHTS. GO.

