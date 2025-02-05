Wrestlemania Returns to Las Vegas: WWE Announces Exciting Events for 2025

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: (L-R) Cody Rhodes wrestles Roman Reigns for Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium on April 02, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

After more than three decades, Wrestlemania finally returns to Las Vegas for a packed weekend of wrestling action.

WrestleMania 41 comes to Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and April 20, 2025, with three major WWE TV shows before the main event.

The excitement starts with Friday Night SmackDown on April 18 on USA Network. Fans can get a sneak peek at the WWE Superstars headlining the main event.

NXT Stand & Deliver, showcasing new WWE talent, takes over on April 19 on the CW Network.

Monday Night Raw will close things out on April 21 on Netflix. Raw will showcase the upcoming WWE season’s highlights and introduce the new NXT superstars.

The previous Vegas WrestleMania on April 4, 1993, left a sour taste for some fans. WrestleMania IX ran into technical problems and had booking issues that affected attendance.

Back then, the Caesars Palace wrestling event only drew 16,891 fans, nearly hitting its 18,000 capacity.

Today, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority expects huge numbers for the second-ever Vegas Wrestlemania — about 180,000 wrestling fans will fill 144,000 hotel rooms throughout the city.

Allegiant Stadium will serve as a bigger, better stage for Wrestlemania 41, considered “the Super Bowl of Wrestling.”

Don’t miss an incredible weekend of wrestling action. Catch the presale for three-day event combo tickets, beginning at 10 a.m. on February 12. Public ticket sales begin on February 15, 2025, through Ticketmaster.