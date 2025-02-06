Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick’s ‘Another Simple Favor’ to Open SXSW Despite Feud Speculation

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Blake Lively, director Paul Feig and Anna Kendrick attend the UK premiere of "A Simple Favour" at the BFI Southbank on September 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Amid her legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, the premiere date for Blake Lively’s new movie, Another Simple Favor (a sequel to A Simple Favor), was recently announced. However, this movie hasn’t been drama-free, as rumors of a feud between Lively and co-star Anna Kendrick have also surrounded it from the start.

Rumored Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick Feud

A Simple Favor director Paul Feig responded to a tweet about Lively’s refusal to promote the movie, allegedly causing tension between her and Kendrick. The tweet reads: “Blake Lively’s refusal to promote—amid her messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni—and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick. Anna is furious. Paul Feig is disappointed. Hollywood is in shock.”

Feig responded, “This is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days.”

This is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days. https://t.co/UDkWZzbIvp — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 11, 2025

The original tweet has since been deleted.

Another Simple Favor to Open the South by Southwest (SXSW) Festival

Despite the rumors, Another Simple Favor is set to open the SXSW Festival. Feig announced the news, as reported by She Knows. The director said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all. I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit.”

He also confirmed that Lively will make an appearance. “So, to be able to have Anna, Blake, Henry [Golding], Andrew [Rannells], Michele [Morrone], Elizabeth [Perkins], Alex [Newell] and myself watch our film with the great SXSW audience is a bucket list event I’ll be able to check off.”

Prime Video’s Promotional Poster

Amazon Prime Video posted a promotional poster for the movie on its Instagram.

Fans flooded the comment section with references to Lively’s legal battle with Baldoni. One commenter wrote, “Did Ryan rewrite a scene?” Another commented, “Did she try to control this movie too?”

One user asked, “Is it Paul Feig’s cut or Blake’s cut?” Feig responded, “It’s my cut. There is no other cut. Blake has been nothing but supportive and a dream to work with. She is the best and an amazing collaborator and I’m her biggest fan. Just wanted to clear that up.”

Another Simple Favor is set to premiere at SXSW on March 7 and will be available to stream on May 1 on Prime Video.