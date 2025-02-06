Brandon Saad Joins Golden Knights After Blues Contract Termination, Sacrifices $5.4M to Stay in NHL

ELMONT, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 04: v20skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on February 04, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

The Vegas Golden Knights added left wing Brandon Saad to their roster on January 25, 2025. This change came after ending his contract with St. Louis through mutual agreement, playing for the Blues for only three and a half seasons.

The move creates ripples across the NHL. Vegas boosts their playoff push, while St. Louis lets go of a talented player during their own playoff hunt.

The Blues intended to send 32-year-old Saad to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, so he gave up his $5.4 million remaining salary from the Blues.

His new deal with Vegas nets him a prorated $1.5 million for the remainder of this NHL season.

Despite the pay cut, Saad believes playing for the Golden Knights will offer opportunities he did not have with the Blues. “Just being able to go to a contender and a chance to win another Cup (was exciting),” said Saad to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Saad struggled this season on the ice. With only 16 points in 43 games — and failing to score in 40 of them — his stint in St. Louis had to end. “I’m glad that that’s in the past, and I’m looking forward to a fresh start with a new team,” said Saad.

With Saad, the Golden Knights pick up a seasoned veteran, including two Stanley Cup wins with Chicago, as they gear up for the playoffs. Saad brings the toughness Vegas could use now with his extensive postseason experience.

If Saad performs well for the remainder of the season, there’s a chance Vegas will extend his contract. But for now, the Golden Knights and Blue will find ways to adjust to this unexpected move.