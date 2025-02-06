Cozy, Affordable Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Las Vegas

Getty Images / Antonio_Diaz

Valentine’s Day is upon us, and you might think that you have to spend a lot of money to make the day special for the love in your life. But, there are affordable ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, too. You don’t need to refinance your home to do something big and lovely for that special someone in your life. Some of the most memorable acts of love don’t cost anything at all. So, with that in mind, let’s get into some romantic, affordable ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day this year.

Valentine’s Day Ideas That Are Affordable

Go to a Free Event

Not all events cost the price of a Super Bowl ticket. Many museums have free or low-cost events that can be fun for adults, not just kids. The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is a popular spot, and admission is $14 for adults, a steal. For something else, the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden, located at 3600 South Las Vegas Boulevard, features colorful, seasonal scenes composed of plants, flowers and trees. “Each season, the enormously talented Horticulture and Engineering teams transform the 14,000-square-foot Botanical Gardens into a showcase of inspiring sights, sounds, scents and colors,” they note on their website.

Do a DIY Wine Tasting

The romantic folks over at Brides suggest doing your own wine tasting. “Wine-tasting classes can be costly, but all you need are a few different varietals to do your own at home,” they explain. “Swirl and sip your way to finding your next favorite date-night bottle.”

Take a Stroll in a Romantic Spot

Taking a stroll down a beautiful area of the state is a romantic way to spend some time with your love. You two can talk, take in the views and get some low-impact exercise in, too. What’s even better is that in the winter, these paths often aren’t as busy as they are during the summer. Why not stroll down the Strip?

Watch a Favorite Movie at Home

Going out to dinner and seeing a popular movie can be costly, so why not recreate the magic at home? You can cook dinner for your sweetie at home and watch a favorite movie together. It’s a thoughtful way to celebrate each other. “Set up a candlelit dinner at home and watch a romantic movie on whatever streaming service you already have,” notes Ramsey Solutions. “While everyone else is scrambling to find a reservation and a babysitter, you can relax at home.”

