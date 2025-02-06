Henderson Silver Knights Host Military Appreciation Night With Special Jerseys and Discounts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 17: The Henderson Silver Knights celebrate a second-period power-play goal by Gage Quinney #72 against the Tucson Roadrunners during their game at the Orleans Arena on April 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Silver Knights defeated the Roadrunners 4-3.

The Henderson Silver Knights will host a Military Appreciation Knight on February 8, 2025, as they take on the Calgary Wranglers. The game starts at 6 p.m. PT and will feature players wearing special Air Force-themed jerseys and various perks for military members.

The first 3,000 fans will get a free bobblehead, courtesy of Lee’s Discount Liquor. The bobblehead features Foley Entertainment Group owner and West Point graduate Bill Foley.

Active and retired military members can buy tickets starting at $29 and get free parking in designated areas with a valid military ID. They’ll also receive a 10% discount on food and drinks throughout the area and merchandise at The Saddlery during the game.

The Sam & Ash Tiltyard will open before the game, featuring a fun boot camp challenge course. Fans can also snap memories at a free 360-degree photo station.

Fans can bid on the players’ game-worn jerseys through a silent auction from 4:45 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT the same day. The money raised will benefit two veterans’ organizations: The Folded Flag Foundation and Merging Vets & Players.

The Folded Flag Foundation helps families who lost loved ones serving our country. They provide education funding to families of U.S. military and government personnel killed during combat or hostile actions. Bill Foley created this initiative with his West Point classmates to honor fallen service members.

Military Appreciation Knight tickets are available for purchase online. Don’t miss this meaningful event to honor those who serve.