Morgan Wallen Shares New Version of ‘Love Somebody’

Morgan Wallen has made a rare social media post on Instagram posting a video clip he recorded himself singing a new version of his song “Love Somebody” at a piano in his home.

He says in the video before sitting at the piano, “I’m recording this myself. Trying to figure out what we’re gonna play on tour. Probably not gonna play this on tour — not this version anyway. But I like how it sounds. I think it sounds cool.”

He tells his fans he hasn’t practiced it much before launching into a new version of the song. Morgan captioned the post, “Will not be taking on any more cinematography projects this year as I will be busy doing things I’m hopefully somewhat better at.”

Fans reacted in droves to the new song of the song and love it. One fan gushed, “Sincerely. The best one I’ve heard you do yet.” Another die-hard wrote, “Please play this on tour as I’m going to see you in Foxboro in Aug! I love this song and totally relate to it.” One more fan said, “Love this version, Morgan!”

Wallen recently released the title track of his upcoming album I’m The Problem.

“I’m The Problem” was written by Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Grady Block, and Jamie McLaughlin. The song features keyboardist Dave Cohen, electric guitarist Tom Bukovac, and acoustic guitarist Bryan Sutton.

“I’m The Problem” follows Wallen’s latest, “Smile,” which reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Previous release, “Love Somebody,” recently became Wallen’s 17th No. 1 at Country radio. Upon its release in October, the song became Wallen’s first solo song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It additionally debuted on 11 charts globally and led Wallen to become the first artist to have three singles each sit atop the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously.

The upcoming I’m The Problem album sparked Wallen’s recently announced 2025 “I’m The Problem Tour.” Kicking off June 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

