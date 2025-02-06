Shave for a Cure: St. Baldrick’s Day Event Returns to Las Vegas for Childhood Cancer Research

NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Bessy Sidiropoulos (2nd R) ,of Greenwich, Connecticut, shaves the head of Gary Ludden during a St. Baldrick's Day event at Jim Brady's Pub March 17, 2004 in New York City. The five-year-old event challenges people to shave their heads on St. Patrick's Day in support of CureSearch National Childhood Cancer Foundation.

This March, the New York-New York Hotel & Casino will host its 16th annual St. Baldrick’s Day event to support childhood cancer research. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 16, 2025, people will shave their heads next to the Brooklyn Bridge replica to help kids battling cancer.

“This event is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when we come together, and we encourage everyone to get involved,” said New York-New York Hotel & Casino COO and President Mike Neubecker to News3LV. “Whether you’re shaving your head, cheering on participants, or donating, every effort counts toward changing lives.”

The Las Vegas community keeps showing up strong for St. Baldrick’s Foundation. McMullan’s Irish Pub just raised $321,982 at their 2024 event, adding to their years of fundraising efforts for young cancer patients.

Attendance is free for the March 16 event, and anyone who wants to help is welcome. Some volunteers can shave their heads, while others can donate money to support this important research.

Guests can enjoy food, drinks, and live entertainment while watching celebrities helping with the clippers. Special event gear will be on sale all day.

Cancer research labs nationwide rely on the nonprofit foundation’s funding. Their efforts lead to new ways to fight childhood cancers, bringing hope to kids and their families.

Interested in helping? Register online now or visit in person the day of. St. Baldrick’s Foundation offers many ways to contribute — you don’t have to shave your head to contribute.