UNLV Lady Rebels Gear Up for Utah State Clash After Victory Over UNR Under Coach Larocque

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Desi-Rae Young #23 of the UNLV Lady Rebels attempts a shot in front of Kiani Lockett #11, Lauren Jensen #15 and Morgan Maly #30 of the Creighton Bluejays in an 87-73 Bluejays win during the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round at UCLA Pauley Pavilion on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The UNLV Lady Rebels lead the Mountain West Conference with an impressive 9-1 record and 17-5 overall standing under Coach LaRoque’s leadership. The women’s college basketball team faces Utah State on February 5, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT.

During their sold-out matchup against UNR, the Lady Rebels’ Meadow Roland broke records with a career-high 17 points, while Kiara Jackson reached a personal best, securing her first double-double in a tough 68-59 win over UNR.

The victory kept UNLV ahead of Wyoming and Colorado State in the conference rankings. The team maintains a solid roster with 10 returning players, including rebounding leader Alyssa Brown, top scorer Amarachi Kimpson, and scoring and assists leader Kiara Jackson.

The offense flows through Kimpson, averaging 13.9 points per game, with Jackson adding 12.5. In rebounds, Alyssa Brown dominates with 7.7 per game. The Lady Rebels add three newcomers — two freshmen and a transfer.

The odds strongly favor UNLV in this Utah State matchup. The Lady Rebels have dominated the Aggies in their last 14 meetings, including two over 100-point victories.

UNLV’s last five games against Utah State ended in commanding 104-44, 107-68, 86-32, 82-69, and 72-60 wins, adding to UNLV’s 32-4 all-time advantage.

A tough season continues for Utah State as they struggle with a 2-19 record. The Aggies finally ended their conference losing streak against San Jose State on January 25 but remain 1-8 in Mountain West Play.

For Utah State, scoring leader Cheyenne Stubbs averages 15.2 points per game, while Jamisyn Heaton grabs an average of 5.8 rebounds.

After this away game, UNLV heads home for a February 8, 2025, matchup with New Mexico at 2 p.m. PT.

Follow the team’s journey to securing another Mountain West Regular Season and Tournament title by watching live games, streaming online, or attending future matchups.