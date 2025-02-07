Caitlin Clark Shares Taylor Swift Friendship, Chiefs Fandom at Women’s Sports Awards

The internet was buzzing when WNBA star Caitlin Clark joined Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 18, watching the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Houston Texans.

Swift gave Clark four packed bags of tour merchandise. A personal note praised Clark’s skills, with Swift promising to come to a future Indiana Fever game in support of their growing friendship.

From Swift’s private box, Clark watched the NFL playoff game unfold. Their friendship began at Swift’s Indianapolis shows, where Clark also met Chiefs player Travis Kelce last November.

Clark’s love for the Chiefs runs in the family — she got her passion from relatives who’ve long supported Kansas City football.

The backlash came quickly. Sports host Chris Russo criticized Clark on ESPN Radio, saying she was jumping on the Chiefs bandwagon. His remarks started discussions across sports media.

After finishing a 149-show tour across five continents in December 2024, Swift has become a regular at Chiefs games, cheering on Kelce from VIP seats.

At the 2025 WIN for KC Women’s Sports Awards, Clark gushed about Swift’s ability to unite fans. She said she wouldn’t pass up another chance to see her perform.

“Taylor is obviously amazing, but I just think the coolest thing about her is her ability to bring people together and find joy in something,” Clark told ESPN.

Both women are expected to attend the upcoming Super Bowl to support the Chiefs.

Kelce had nice things to say about Clark, adding to the bond between athlete, singer, and NFL star. Public appearances of the three have gotten mixed reactions.

Despite buzz about her friendship with Swift and Chiefs support, Clark stays focused on playing with the Indiana Fever.