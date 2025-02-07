Kelly Clarkson Announces 2025 Las Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson has announced that she is heading back to Las Vegas, taking over The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with her new show, Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency. The shows run from July 4 to November 15, 2025.

Kelly said in a press release, “I’m so excited to be back in Vegas! We’re bringing the studio to the stage this time with ‘Studio Sessions!’ See y’all there!”

Coming off her packed 14-show run at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2023-2024, this is her second Vegas stint. Her previous shows were completely sold out.

The lineup includes eight shows. The shows are spread out across the summer and fall. Kicking off during Independence Day weekend, the shows continue until mid-November when the weather turns cool.

This special show gives fans a peek behind the scenes of music production. The audience gets to watch the recording process while enjoying live performances.

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Sings With Kelly Clarkson



Tickets go on sale in stages. Citi cardmembers get early access from today (2/7) at 10 a.m. PT through February 13 at 10 p.m. PT. Fan club members can buy tickets the next day.

Caesars Rewards members and Live Nation customers can buy tickets on February 10. Everyone else can grab tickets starting Valentine’s Day at 10 a.m. PT.

Clarkson posted the news on Instagram, writing, “I’m so excited to be back in Vegas! We’re bringing the studio to the stage this time with “Studio Sessions”! See you soon! Be sure to sign up for fan club emails on my website, they could contain fun things!”

Fans were thrilled with the news, and one Kelly die-hard wrote, “Yassssss!!! Take all my money!!” Another fan gushed, “Birthday trip! love your amazing voice!”

A major force in music, she’s sold 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide. Her talk show has picked up eight Emmy awards.

Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.