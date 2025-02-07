Neutrogena Signs Pop Star Tate McRae as Brand Ambassador, Celebrates Hydro Boost Milestone

Rising pop star Tate McRae has become Neutrogena’s newest Global Ambassador, just as the brand’s popular Hydro Boost Water Gel moisturizer turns 10 years old.

The 21-year-old keeps her skin glowing between tour dates and travels with simple steps. She removes makeup with Neutrogena wipes, uses Neutrogena face wash, and applies Water Gel cream. She gets her circulation going with a face roller, while hair clips keep her strands back during skincare.

The fan-favorite Water Gel contains hyaluronic acid for lasting hydration. Its lightweight formula works well for most skin types — whether dry or oily — by locking in moisture where skin needs it most.

McRae’s creativity is in full swing as she prepares to release ‘So Close to What’ on Feb. 21, 2025. This new album comes after the hit release of ‘Think Later’ last year.

McRae says she stays away from social media drama. “Never searches herself up on the internet,” McRae says, showing she values being genuine over getting likes.

For breakouts, she reaches for Augustinus Bader serum and pink under-eye patches, which complement her favorite Neutrogena products.

Making music brings out deep feelings for the young singer. She says she feels most authentic when she’s confident in herself, drawing inspiration from her personal experiences.

This collaboration comes at the perfect moment. As the moisturizer celebrates 10 years, McRae continues to make her mark on music.