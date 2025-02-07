Post Malone Marks ‘White Iverson’ 10th Anniversary with Sold-Out Merch, Takes Coachella Headliner Spot

Fans grabbed every piece of Post Malone’s special 10th anniversary “White Iverson” merch within hours of dropping on Feb. 4.

The artist posted to his Instagram: “I love you guys so much I really can’t believe it’s been 10 years.”

His collection linked up with major sports brands. Teaming with Reebok and Wilson Sporting Goods, Malone released a white vinyl 7-inch record, a Reebok hoodie, and a $150 Wilson basketball featuring his album art.

The basketball showcases the Stoney cover art with song lyrics wrapped around it. While the vinyl and basketball sold out quickly, Malone and Wilson hinted at more collabs coming.

“White Iverson” made waves in music, reaching #14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and going 10x platinum in the U.S. Malone created the song name after his braids reminded him of basketball star Allen Iverson’s iconic hairstyle.

He’s now set to take the main stage at Coachella 2025. Talking to HipHopDX about his rough early days, Malone shared: “It sucked. I was a kid … [I dealt with it by] drink[ing] a lot. I absolutely [took it personal]. It’s hard not to.”

The festival runs two weekends: April 11-13 and April 18-20. While he performed at the Sahara Tent in 2018, this year marks his first time headlining.

After Coachella ends, Malone is heading out for 25 stadium shows with Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell. According to an Instagram post, he’s approaching these shows with healthier habits: “I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel.”