Post Malone to Drop Nirvana Tribute Album for Record Store Day
Post Malone, the official Record Store Day ambassador for 2025, is dropping a Nirvana tribute album filled with songs he jammed out to from his Salt Lake City home during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.
This 14-track album, arriving in April, brings some serious star power—Travis Barker on drums, Brian Lee on bass, and Nick Mac on guitar. Expect covers of Nirvana classics like “Come as You Are,” “Lounge Act,” “On a Plain,” and “Heart-Shaped Box,” plus more grunge goodness.
Back in April 2020, Post’s original YouTube livestream raised money for the UN Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, helping the World Health Organization. Now, profits from Post Malone Tribute to Nirvana will support MusiCares’ Addiction Recovery/Mental Health programs.
Post is also making an appearance on Taylor Swift’s Fortnight special edition double-sided 7-inch vinyl. Fun fact: Taylor was Record Store Day’s ambassador in 2022.
Clearly hyped about his new role, Post said, “What an honor, I can’t believe I was chosen to be Record Store Day’s Ambassador for 2025.” He’s a huge fan of record shops, adding, “We love hitting local shops when we’re on the road, seeing all the crazy artwork, the whole energy in a record store is just super inspiring.”
He kept the love going, saying, “I feel at home. It’s really an unexplainable feeling to hit up a shop and dig through crates, just see what grabs your eye. You can be looking for something super specific and end up finding something totally different. It’s the best.”
His message to fans? “Keep supporting y’all and let’s keep records and these local shops going strong. Happy Record Store Day everybody!”
Record Store Day is happening on Saturday, April 12, and Post Malone Tribute to Nirvana drops the same day!