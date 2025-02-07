This Day in Top 40 History: February 7

February 7 has seen many memorable moments in Top 40 music history, from The Supremes’ hit “Run, Run, Run” to Paul Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” topping the charts. The date also marks cultural milestones like The Beatles’ first U.S. arrival and Whitney Houston’s record-breaking American Music Awards win. Additionally, industry shifts occurred, such as the introduction of digital recording in 1979. With major performances and releases shaping the music scene, February 7 remains a significant day in entertainment history.

Numerous chart-toppers and memorable songs were released, performed, or hit the charts on February 7.

The soulful single “Angel of the Morning” by Merrilee Rush was released by Bell Records. Several artists, including Juice Newton, have sung this song and it still holds up as a great ballad. 1976: Paul Simon’s “50 Ways to Leave Your Lover” hits #1 On the U.S. singles chart. This was his first solo hit after splitting from Art Garfunkel.

Cultural Milestones

Performances, band arrivals, and charity events help shape our culture.

Whitney Houston won eight American Music Awards for songs she performed for the hit movie “The Bodyguard.” Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” from the Bodyguard soundtrack made her a household name. 2012: Alicia Keys and Nas joined Jay-Z at a charity concert in New York city for the United Way. Jay-Z would raise $3.5M for the United Way and the Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation.

Alicia Keys and Nas joined Jay-Z at a charity concert in New York city for the United Way. Jay-Z would raise $3.5M for the United Way and the Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation. 2021: The Canadian R&B performer, The Weeknd, became the first Canadian solo act to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. The at-the-time mayor of Toronto where The Weeknd hails from, declared February 7 as The Weeknd Day in honor of this milestone event.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Songs and performances we won’t forget happened on February 7.

Pop diva Madonna’s “Open Your Heart” hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. This song was her fourth international release from her True Blue album. 2008: Songstress Cher agrees to start a three-year residency at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, much to the delight of Vegas music organizers.

Industry Changes and Challenges

February 7 saw changes to the recording industry as well as interesting challenges.

Legendary rocker Buddy Holly was buried in Lubbock, Texas following his death on February 3, 1959, from a plane crash. 1979: Singer and guitarist Steven Stills from the supergroup Crosby, Stills, and Nash, was one of the first artists to record a song using digital equipment at Record Plant Studio in Los Angeles, California.