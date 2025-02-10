American Idol Winner Carrie Underwood Joins Season 23 Judge Panel 20 Years After Win

Going from contestant to judge, Carrie Underwood takes on a new role with American Idol Season 23. Starting March 9, 2025, she’ll become the first winner to judge the show that kick-started her career.

ABC will give viewers a preview right after the 2025 Academy Awards on March 2. Underwood takes over for Katy Perry, who’s leaving after seven seasons to perform on The Lifetimes Tour.

She’ll join Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the judges’ table.

The move to judging hasn’t been easy. Bryan says Underwood has a hard time eliminating contestants, often letting singers try multiple songs during auditions.

This season comes with new changes. Singer Jelly Roll joins as the show’s first “Artist in Residence,” helping contestants throughout each round.

Before becoming a judge, the country star stayed connected to Idol. She helped mentor contestants in Season 16, keeping close to her TV beginnings.

It’s been 20 years since she won Season 4. Now she sits where Simon Cowell once sat, watching new talent emerge on the same stage where she started.

Ryan Seacrest is back as the talent search’s host. Both Richie and Bryan say the upcoming season’s group of singers has amazing talent.

With Perry hitting the road to tour, the panel’s dynamic changes. The pop star announced her upcoming shows in February 2024, making way for Underwood to step in.